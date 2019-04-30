Judge Thekiso Musi and Judge Willie Seriti start proceedings for the Arms Procurement Commission at the Sammy Marks Conference Centre in Pretoria. Chris Collingridge

The man in the background has come to the fore, moving out of the shadows. Retired Judge Hendrick Thekiso, Mmolli Musi, 77, is telling his story in a newly published autobiography titled A Dream Believed, A Dream Achieved.

Typical of a man who fervently believes in “pulling myself up by my own bootstraps” - which is the subtitle, - the book is self-published.

On October 24, 2011, when former president Jacob Zuma appointed a commission of inquiry to look into allegations of fraud, corruption, impropriety or irregularity in the Strategic Defence Procurement Package, also known as the Arms Deal, he appointed Justice Willie Seriti as its chairperson.

Seriti was to be assisted by Justice Willem Jacobus van der Merwe and Justice Malesela Francis Legodi.

Before long, Van der Merwe withdrew, making way for Justice Musi.

That he rose to become judge president in the Free State was no mean feat. It speaks to the nature of the man who was to take up that position.

Once a hotbed of racial intolerance, like the US South in places such as Mississippi, the Free State was unused to black men rising to be the top of the crème de la crème.

The Afrikaans press was saddled with the task of extolling the virtues of the new judge president of the Free State High Court.

He has since hung up his gavel and, in between odd assignments for the Department of Justice, has found time to pen his memoirs.

On his retirement, a row erupted in Free State legal circles when Western Cape High Court Judge Nathan Erasmus was parachuted into the province.

Those who had been eyeing his position argued before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that the introduction of Erasmus was an “unprecedented” move in South African judicial circles because deputy judge presidents usually took over.

He had set a good precedent.

The late Jake Moloi, a former Free State High Court Judge himself, noted in a JSC interview that during Musi’s tenure “information (including the circulation of minutes) was flowing very easily, which enhances the performance of the court”.

Moloi argued: “What has happened since then is that information is picked up all over the place second-hand, and it would appear that some people get better information than others - especially our white colleagues.

“That is a problem and it needs to be addressed.”

A Dream Believed, A Dream Achieved is the story of a highly regarded man. The amiable grandfather wrote with posterity in mind because he confesses that “my grandchildren, who always put a smile on my face, were uppermost in my mind when I put pen to paper”.

Musi’s is the type of biography we need more of and it is commendable that he toiled to see his life story in print.

He was born to humble rural folk in Legonyane, a village in Brits and his story inspires all manner of clichés, like rising against all odds.

His tale about growing up in the homes of both his paternal and maternal grandparents is the stuff of legend, around which folktales are made.

It is a story of hardworking rural folk who raised their children with the singular aim to be nothing less than worthy members of society.

Musi did not disappoint, herding cattle, working the gardens of white people and saving money to pay his own way through college and university, the famed Turfloop (now University of Limpopo).

This is also a book about the Setswana culture of his people.

Musi writes knowledgeably about the ways of his people, calling many rituals and things by their rightful Setswana names.

It is not just a book - it is a tour de force of cultural education. It is a fountain of knowledge, typically a product of a man of his brains.

It is a book about land dispossession and the need for restitution, as demanded of places like Lady Selborne.

It is a book about campus politics from the pen of a former member of the student representative council, an incubator of leaders.

It is a book about student protests and political detention, about the influence of role modelling.

Musi became a lawyer because he read of the exploits of the likes of legal giants George Bizos, Sydney Kentridge and Godfrey Pitje, among others.

In his time, youngsters clearly did not look to car thieves for role models. It is a book about such draconian laws as influx control, that impeded a young lawyer from working in Johannesburg.

The reader follows the young lawyer around the country as he takes up employment in places such as the Venda High Court and Bloemfontein, which he now calls his second home, and travel abroad.

It is a book about how black men can build strong families with spouses they love dearly.

Musi met his wife Maria in Atteridgeville in 1966.

It would have been such a pity had this book not made it into print. It stands as a worthy addition to the canon of local literature, especially to the genre of biography.