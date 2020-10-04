Justice vowed for murdered top cop Charl Kinnear

Johannesburg - Police Minister Bheki Cele has reiterated his commitment to find and bring to justice all those responsible for the murder of top detective Charl Kinnear. Kinnear’s coffin, draped in a South African flag and medals, stood as a reminder to colleagues, family and friends who gathered at the Every Nation Church in Goodwood yesterday, of the “burden” of the death on society. Cele said SAPS would not allow police members to be “butchered” and no action taken. “There is a question that keeps coming back: why were security details not honoured? There should be a proper report and consequences,” Cele said. He said answers should be found as to why when criminals were spotted around Kinnear’s house protection was withdrawn, leaving him “vulnerable”.

Cele also confirmed that Kinnear was “dealing with criminality within the police service, that’s why he was in Gauteng”. He said it was time to put politics aside and called on provincial government leaders to work together to root out crime.

“We cannot co-govern with crime. We have to decide whether we surrender to criminals or we say not in our name on behalf of those who elected us.”

Cele said the befitting honour for Kinnear would be to continue in the footsteps of his values of protecting citizens and enforcing the law.

“Kinnear was a hero... heroes don’t die, they multiply,” Cele added.

Speakers paid tributes to the top cop of the Anti-Gang Unit who they described as a “dedicated man” not only to his family but to his work.

Kinnear’s son, Casleigh’s told mourners that his father was a “wonderful, remarkable” man.

He thanked Kinnear’s fellow police officers who took turns to protect him and his family when their lives were in danger. “For the nights that you spent outside our house, making sure that my dad is safe and that we are safe, we as a family will forever remember your sacrifice.”

He described his father as a “selfless man” who woke up every morning at 4.30am to serve the country. He said Kinnear would come home late at night and stay up until 2.30am working on detailed dockets and would be ready by 4.30am to leave the house. Casleigh had a message for police officers: “My dad said, ‘if you stand for nothing, you will fall for anything’. So I would like to say to each and every police officer: stand firm in what you believe in, stand firm in the oath that you took. Even though you may have, for your own reasons, wandered off that road, it’s never too late.”

Premier Alan Winde said Kinnear gave police a “good name” and was dedicated to his values, fighting to remove crime not only in society but also within the system.

“We need to honour the changes he worked hard for. He fought for justice,” said Winde.

He added that Kinnear’s death should be regarded as a “tipping point” in ensuring a safe society. “That’s what Kinnear worked for, that’s what he gave his life for,” Winde added.

The first suspect in Kinnear’s murder, Zane Kilian is expected to appear in court again on Tuesday.

Sunday Independent