Karabo Mokgalagadi is an award winning sports presenter.

Johannesburg - In high school, Karabo Mokgalagadi used to record herself in her grandmother’s garage, pretending to be a radio host. Little did she know this was preparation for a career in exactly that, and would result in her winning an award for her craft.

Earlier this month, Mokgalagadi - a sports presenter from Northwest FM who turns 31 today - walked away with the prestigious Gsport4women award, which recognises women in sport in the country.

In her category, Vision View Woman in Radio, she was nominated alongside well-known broadcasters, Lerato Phago and Romy Titus, who present sports on national radio stations. Yet, it was Mokgalagadi - a presenter from a community radio station, who enthralled the judges with her personable presentation of sports.

Outside the studio, the diminutive presenter exuded warmth and positive energy and she exalted the virtues of patience. “If you are patient about something you are passionate about, and you’re living this passion, it is all worth it,” she said.

Her advice to budding radio broadcasters is simple: “You may be talented but you have to go to school for it.”

Mokgalagadi, popularly known as “Miss K”, is a media studies graduate. She hosts the Viewpoint Sports Show on the station that broadcasts in the North West.

Her show brings insights and conversations across all sporting codes with a particular focus on previews, player profiles and reviews of games.

In 2015, she was thrown into the deep end when she was requested to produce a sports talk show.

“In 2017, I had to present the show. Adjusting to a talk show which focuses on sports took a lot from me since I was used to doing music shows. The challenges were immense.

Firstly, because I’m a woman (in a male-dominated sports industry) and secondly, because I am based in the North West province while most stakeholders are in Gauteng.

“All those challenges helped me gain confidence in myself, but most importantly, discover a love for the sport that I never knew existed,” she said, adding that she loved how unpredictable and dynamic radio and sports were and that the opportunity to be involved in both was a blessing to her.

“The key positioning of the show is sports news as it happens and is authenticated. This focus is born of the strategy to only present news that has been properly and adequately researched and carefully validated, news that is up to date to ensure the quality of the presentation to enthusiasts,” she said.

Northwest FM chief executive Tebogo Pooe said Mokgalagadi’s win brought in new energy to the station that is currently undergoing innovative changes to best cater for its youthful audience.

“Karabo’s accolade couldn’t have come at a better time. Her achievement speaks to the empowerment of women in sports. It catapults everything and encourages all of us. We are in the process of improving the station including changing its name and we will be making those announcements next month, her win comes in with the new energy and vision we are bringing in,” said Pooe.

Mokgalagadi’s broadcast career started at the biggest community radio station in South Africa, Jozi FM as a 9-12 content presenter 11 years ago. In 2011, she joined Northwest FM where she has proved to be an all-rounder, having done everything from reading news, traffic reporting, sports presenting as well as being an afternoon drive producer and co-presenter.

Her show is aired from 6pm-7pm from Monday to Thursday, and she is also responsible for sports updates on Saturdays from 2pm-6pm.

Northwest FM is also available on Dstv channel 842.