Khumalo sisters strike back after their names were 'dragged through mud'









Five years after Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down at singer Kelly Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus, his family has yet to find closure. Picture: Nkululeko Nene Johannesburg - Five years after Bafana-Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down at singer Kelly Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus, his family has yet to find closure. The conversation around #Senzo Mayiwa trended almost the entire week after the Sunday Independent’s exposé last week, which revealed that there had been a cover-up and that answers lay with the witnesses who were inside the house when Meyiwa was shot dead. These include the singer, her sister Zandi and her then-boyfriend Longwe Twala. Feeling pressure from the renewed spotlight on this unsolved case, the Khumalo sisters shot back and sought to clear their names. They maintained their original version that this was a robbery gone wrong, and that the killer was not known to them. The spotlight on this case came at an inopportune time for Kelly, who is currently promoting her new music and had lined up a series of interviews to do so.

Instead of discussing her new tracks, she had to address the new allegations revealed in the exposé.

In an exclusive interview with eNCA, Kelly said while the public was baying for her to be found guilty of her late boyfriend’s murder, “only God knows the truth”.

“For that Independent paper, whatever they are. How dare you? When you go out like that and write something so false and untrue. At the end of the day, I promise you this, you will have an egg on your face,” she said, denying ever protecting the killer of her daughter’s father.

“People must believe what they want to believe”, and that she was "done defending herself.”

In another interview with Thobela FM on Wednesday, she implored the police to understand the importance of solving this case, because there are families who are involved.

“The whole thing of changing the investigating officer is uncalled for, and it needs to stop,” she shot back.

Zandi took to Instagram to release a statement about her heartbreak and the fact that the sisters still need to defend themselves from people who are hell-bent on finding them guilty five years later.

In the strongly worded statement, she said she told the police the truth, and while she felt sympathy for the Meyiwa family for Senzo’s passing, she owed them nothing and that she was furious for how her family has been treated over the years.

“On the allegations that he was shot while trying to intervene on a fight between me and my then-boyfriend Longwe Twala, I categorically deny that. I don’t write this because I feel I owe those who have crucified us any answers, I write this because I feel that my name can’t be continued to be dragged through the mud and I keep quiet like I have something to hide (sic).”

AfriForum has recently accepted a request by the Meyiwa family to assist them in trying to find who is responsible for his murder.

Twala has maintained his silence on the matter.

Sunday Independent