King Vleis Clothing set to disrupt sneaker scene

Johannesburg - Self-motivated, hard-working and competent. These are just some of the words which come to mind when thinking of Tebatso Manyama. Entrepreneur, Dealer Principal at Hatfield VW Melrose Arch and founder of King Vleis Clothing brand, Manyama has always had the desire to start something of his own from which to build a legacy.

Through hard work, a good work ethic, and never forgetting his roots, he rose to where he is today. King Vleis Clothing brand, named after his nickname, Vleis, has recently launched the KV1 Sneaker brand, a versatile shoe fit for the “sophisticated man and the leading lady”. The KV1 Sneaker is inspired by Manyama himself, who lived through a time when he had no shoes, to now owning a shoe brand of his own and making a name for himself in the Johannesburg fashion scene. ‘’You are not just buying a shoe. You are taking a walk in my shoes,’’ Manyama said. He said the story of King Vleis Clothing is one of workmanship and the pride that goes into one's journey to success.

Behind the name “King Vleis” is a story of resilience, patience and believing in one’s dreams. KV has positioned itself as a sports brand ready to disrupt the SA Sneaker industry. The KV1 sneaker can be worn formally or dressed down with jeans or shorts for the daily life of a self-driven person. Manyama, who grew up in Limpopo, came to Gauteng after his primary schooling in Tzaneen and was made Head Boy at Highlands North Boys’ High School in 2004. He was then offered a scholarship in the USA to pursue his studies. He graduated after completing a course in International Marketing and International Business. On resilience and working hard, Manyama said it was important for him to keep reinventing himself. “Life is crazy. One minute, you’re the man. The next, you’re nothing. So you have to find ways of reinventing yourself and being better than before. The only place where talent comes before work is in the dictionary,” he said.