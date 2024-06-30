Lesufi affirms steadfast GNU policy, commits to strengthen China relations, prospects

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi affirmed on Wednesday that there would be no policy shift in the Government of National Unity (GNU). Speaking at the Beijing-South Africa Business Cooperation Promotion Conference in Johannesburg, Lesufi reassured attendees that the GNU’s policies would remain unchanged, emphasising strengthened relations with China and accelerated economic opportunities.

A delegation from the Beijing Sub-Council of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) convened in Johannesburg to explore business prospects and collaboration with their South African counterparts. Lesufi stated: “No one will lead us to exit BRICS; we are committed to remaining part of BRICS indefinitely, regardless of changes in government. China remains a reliable partner.” Reflecting on his visit to China, Lesufi praised that country’s safety measures expressing the desire to replicate similar security standards in South Africa.

He highlighted Gauteng’s current installation of 19 000 street cameras, with plans to increase this to 80 000 with China’s assistance, aiming to bolster safety for investors, tourists, and citizens. “We seek China’s expertise in crime-fighting technologies,” Lesufi said. “Our goal is to revitalise our CBD, positioning Johannesburg to compete globally with cities like Beijing and Dubai.” Lesufi also noted South Africa’s ambition to build a smart city in Gauteng, citing the potential for collaboration with the People’s Republic of China to achieve this goal particularly in infrastructural development, high-speed trains, and addressing energy shortages.