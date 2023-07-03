Limpopo artists boosted by new record label Shynebright Entertainment

The music industry in the country has come under fire recently, with artists finding themselves at loggerheads with record labels. Accusations of exploitation keep mushrooming, and in most cases, artists lack information, with some signing deals that come back to bite them. However, the music industry has been transforming and recovering generally.

Young stars and producers will now have a warm home at Shynebright Entertainment in Limpopo. Record label owner Rabbi Mashabela, an attorney by profession, launched the new studios in the heart of Polokwane on 30 June at Meropa Casino. The 41-year-old businessman and attorney told Sunday Independent that he always wanted to help young talent in Limpopo and across the country. Mashabela, who is originally from Polokwane in Limpopo, said he is excited about his latest project.

‘’Shynebright Entertainment is a seed in Limpopo and a relief to the entertainment sector of Limpopo. It is a state of the art that was firstly motivated by my love for music,’’ he said. He said his interest in art contributed to this, including his passion for cultural preservation in his province. ‘’It means a lot to me because, for once, it means our talented diamonds will not have to travel many kilometres to find a facility for their creations. They will have access to the facilities right here in Polokwane,’’ he said.

Established as the new kid on the block, Shynebright is set to cater for Limpopo artists and unearth raw talent. Its mission is to give hope to the hopeless and aspiring artists and those who are looking to break into the mainstream music industry. With Shynebright, Mashabela looks to erase the myth that people from disadvantaged backgrounds should relocate to other provinces, such as Gauteng, in order to succeed in the music industry. He added that he is going to make sure that all his artists are seen.

‘’We have so many segments that we deal with, including big events. We want to provide fair recording deals, artist development and studio recording. We are not only a record label but a company that will also develop our traditional dances and music,’’ he said. He said they are still in talks with a few artists, some of whom are already at an advanced stage. ‘’These kinds of processes are not supposed to be rushed. Artists should be able to sign what they fully understand and are comfortable with,’’ he said.