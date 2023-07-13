Madiba’s great-grandson honours his Legacy on Mandela Day with empowerment project

AFRICAN Innovation Solutions (AIS) is proud to announce that Mayibuye Mandela, great-grandson of the legendary Nelson Mandela, has taken on a significant project initiated through AIS to honour his late great-grandfather’s legacy on Mandela Day, July 18, 2023. In commemoration of Madiba's 67 years of struggle, symbolising his dedication to the people, AIS aims to dedicate 67 minutes to empowering the youth, reflecting deep commitment to education and innovation.

AIS is a leading organisation dedicated to empowering the youth in South Africa through innovative projects and initiatives. By fostering a culture of innovation and providing equal opportunities, AIS aims to transform the lives of young individuals and contribute to sustainable development in Africa. Mayibuye Mandela, an operations intern at AIS, has successfully secured a generous donation of 67 blankets from the Fisha Foundation. Inspired by this contribution, he is calling on all South African citizens to join him in raising further donations and funds to support the South African Youth. AIS has already identified and been assisting the South African youth through various projects that expose them to innovative opportunities within Africa.

One notable focus has been empowering students from townships in Cape Town, particularly Langa High School, by providing exposure to foster their growth through innovation talk events and lectures at their school. Kim Brown, upon learning about Mayibuye Mandela’s initiative, has offered her support. Brown will play a crucial role in mobilising donors for the youth of Langa, further amplifying the impact of this project. Palesa Nangu, the chief executive of AIS, praised Mayibuye as a brilliant young man and spoke highly of his great-grandfather and the enduring legacy he left behind.

She emphasised the organisation’s commitment to giving everyone an opportunity to thrive, highlighting that this project provides Mayibuye with a platform to carry forward the legacy of Nelson Mandela. “At African Innovation Solutions, we firmly believe in providing equal opportunities for all individuals to flourish,” Nangu said. “This project not only allows Mayibuye to contribute to his great grandfather’s legacy, but it also empowers the South African youth and cultivates a culture of innovation within our communities.” AIS urges all South African citizens to support Mayibuye’s endeavour by making donations of any kind to benefit the youth of Langa High, including knowledge. By doing so, individuals can actively participate in creating a brighter future for the youth of Langa and the broader South African community.