FAITH: Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has spelt out steps taken to address claims of abuse. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

The Anglican Church of Southern Africa has met police and consulted lawyers as part of its investigation into alleged cases of sexual assault levelled against some of its priests.

In a hard-hitting sermon (an excerpt of which can be read on page 19) delivered at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town last night, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba spelt out steps taken by the church to address the allegations.

The allegations and the church’s response have been documented previously in several stories in The Sunday Independent's sister paper, the Weekend Argus.

Makgoba said in his sermon he could not pass judgment and would wait until investigations were completed.

“In the past few weeks, a number of individuals have spoken out, either publicly or privately, to give accounts of being abused in Anglican parishes when they were young boys in the 1970s and 1980s.

"I cannot pass judgment on these accounts - that can be done only in the proper tribunals where those accused have the right to defend themselves.

"And if charges are brought and upheld under church law, I would have to handle any appeals, so I must not prejudge matters," Makgoba said.

"I also cannot say reliably how widespread abuse may have been in the church.

"My impression is that it has involved only a tiny minority of those licensed to minister but I am still waiting for the bishops across the church to notify me of cases brought to their attention,” said Makgoba.

On March 18, a report detailed allegations of abuse experienced by a 13-year-old, lasting from the late 1970s until the early 1980s.

The disclosure of sexual abuse followed a few weeks after a well-known author broke a 40-year silence on his own experience of sexual abuse.

“As a young boy I grew up in church. Our parents wanted us to attend church and priests were looked up to in the community as people with authority and power.

“The priest and another one in the parish started taking an interest in me, but at the time I didn’t know why nor could I understand what the interest was all about. Then the abuse started with touching and led to sexual activity,” the alleged victim of abuse said.

The Sunday Independent