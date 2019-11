Makhura, ANC saddened by MEC Nkabinde-Khawe’s death









Gauteng Social Development MEC Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe has died. Picture: Facebook Johannesburg - Gauteng Social Development MEC Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe has died, the provincial government confirmed in a statement. The MEC died in hospital on Friday, the Gauteng provincial government announced.

Premier David Makhura said he was deeply saddened by Nkabinde-Khawe's death.

“I appointed MEC Nkabinde-Khawe as part of team Gauteng, to be the political head of the Social Development portfolio.





“Prior to her appointment MEC Nkabinde-Khawe was a long serving member and Chairperson of the same portfolio.





“MEC Nkabinde-Khawe demonstrated dedication and commitment to the people of Gauteng. She was passionate about the issues affecting the poor, children, women, the elderly and people living with disability as the most vulnerable section of the population,” said Makhura.





Makhura said the MEC was at the forefront of fighting gender-based violence and spearheaded the provision of support to the survivors.





“MEC Nkabinde-Khawe was a committed activist who traversed the different parts of the province organizing communities as a leader of the South African National Civic Organization (SANCO).





The ANC in Gauteng said it was shocked by the MEC’s death.





Nkabinde-Khawe was married to the ANC Gauteng’s provincial secretary, Jacob Khawe.





“It was her passion for community service that saw her taking up the cause of the downtrodden through her involvement in various formations.





“She was involved in politics and community activism at a young age. During the late 80s she joined civic organisation ACTSTOP and quickly rose through its ranks. She was involved in the formation of SANCO and served in various leadership positions,” the ANC said.