Johannesburg - South Africans endured Stage 6 load shedding for the first time on Monday night. The announcement of Stage 6 load shedding angered citizens after days of power cuts. It sent some areas into more than 9 hours of darkness in a 24 hour period.

According to the City of Johannesburg’s load shedding schedule, areas under block 8A experienced more than 8 hours of load shedding on Monday.

The area, which includes several suburbs in Randburg, experienced a four hour blackout between 8am and 12.30pm on Monday during Stage 4 load shedding. The same area was dealt another power blow between 6-10pm on Monday night, when Eskom implemented Stage 6 load shedding, which lasted for for three hours.

When Eskom downgraded Stage 6 load shedding to Stage 4 load shedding, the same area was load shedded again, two hours later, with power lost between 12am and 4.30am. It was set to experience more load shedding again between 4-8pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The map below will demonstrate where and when load shedding will be experienced in parts of Johannesburg on Tuesday, with Eskom on Monday announcing that it would implement Stage 4 load shedding until 11pm on Tuesday.

Johannesburg - Stage 4 load shedding map (12pm-12am)

The map above shows areas that will be affected by load shedding in Johannesburg between 12pm and 12am on Tuesday. At some point during the day, the areas picked out on the map will experience power outages today.

You may interact with the map to find out if your area will be affected. Today's full load shedding schedule is also attached at the bottom of this article.

Afternoon Traffic

Motorists in the areas of the inner Joburg region, Randburg, Sandton and Midrand should expect peak traffic disruptions as parts of those areas are set to experience load shedding between 4pm to 8pm. The load shedding will have an impact on many traffic lights in the area, potentially causing massive traffic congestions.

Below we give a breakdown of where and when, residents will be affected.

12-4pm

3B - Roodepoort, Joburg West - PURPLE TICK

7B - Randburg, Roodeport, Joburg West - BLUE SQUARE

3A - Midrand - BROWN SALON SCISSORS

7A - Auckland Park, Soweto, Lenasia, Randburg - GREEN CAUTION

On the main map, the areas marked with the purple tickle, blue square, brown salon scissors and a green caution sign, represent the areas 3B, 7B, 3A and 7A respectively. These are the areas set to undergo Stage 4 load shedding between 12 to 4pm according to City Power's load shedding schedule.

4-8pm

4A - Sandton, Joburg, Lethabong, Greenstone - YELLOW CAUTION

4B - Joburg South, Joburg - ORANGE RAIN

8A - Randburg - GREEN ALIEN

8B - Randburg, Sandton, Midrand - PINK WAITING ROOM

On the main map, the areas marked with the yellow caution sign, orange rain, green alien, and pink waiting room sign , represent the areas of 4A, 4B, 8A and 8B respectively. These are the areas set to undergo Stage 4 load shedding between 4-8pm according to City Power's load shedding schedule.

8pm-12am

1A, 5B - Joburg CBD, Inner Joburg, Sandton - GREEN FLAG

1B, 5A - Sandton, Joburg South, Lenasia - GREY CROSS

On the main map, the areas marked with the green flag and the grey cross, represent the areas of 1A and 5B, as well as 1B and 5A. These are the areas set to undergo Stage 4 load shedding between 8-12.30am according to City Power's load shedding schedule.

On its website, City Power said residents should make provision of about 30 minutes to allow power to be restored.

Full Load Shedding Schedule

Source: City Power

Sunday Independent