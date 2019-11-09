Johannesburg - Thousands gathered to pay their last respects to Gauteng MEC of Social Development Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe on Friday.
While many celebrated the life of the political activist, close friends and family were left bereaved listening to the stories told by those who worked and lived closely to her.
She was described Nkabinde-Khawe as a woman of substance, who always stood up for the rights of women and children, and a mother who loved her family and cared about children.
Sitting during the ceremony held at the Vereeniging Civic Theatre and Banquette Hall, husband and ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe, attentively watched and listened to speakers from the podium.
Different dignitaries from the ANC and some from the government including Gauteng Premier David Makhura, ANC’s Bathabile Dlamini, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Paul Mashatile and several others attended the funeral.