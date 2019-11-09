MEC Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe laid to rest









Johannesburg - Thousands gathered to pay their last respects to Gauteng MEC of Social Development Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe on Friday. While many celebrated the life of the political activist, close friends and family were left bereaved listening to the stories told by those who worked and lived closely to her. She was described Nkabinde-Khawe as a woman of substance, who always stood up for the rights of women and children, and a mother who loved her family and cared about children. Sitting during the ceremony held at the Vereeniging Civic Theatre and Banquette Hall, husband and ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe, attentively watched and listened to speakers from the podium. Different dignitaries from the ANC and some from the government including Gauteng Premier David Makhura, ANC’s Bathabile Dlamini, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Paul Mashatile and several others attended the funeral.

Reggie Nkabinde described his sister as a great leader.

“We’ve lost a great person and a great leader. Thuli was a very strict person. If I could talk about her, I could take the whole day, ” he said.

“Thuli was a people’s person, a servant of the people and many of you knew her as Jacob Khawe’s wife. She was not just a wife to Khawe, she was a leader in her own right,” he added.

Nkabinde said Nkabinde-Khawe did not just find her self serving the people, she worked for her positions.

Khawe received a category one provincial funeral, with the flag flying half-mast nationally.

Bidding a farewell to his wife, Khawe said she made him a better man, adding that he never thought of the day she would be no more.

"You and I were fortunate to share many wonderful things. At that time we were both served as chairperson, her in Transport Department and me in the Community Safety. She feared nothing and made me a good husband," he said.

