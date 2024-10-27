Misconduct allegations against Rustenburg Municipal Manager spark special council meeting

A SPECIAL sitting has been proposed by the mayor of the Rustenburg Local Municipality to consider “allegations of misconduct” against the municipal manager Ashmar Khuduge. The executive mayor Sheila Mabale-Huma wrote to the Speaker of the municipality Lebogang Pule, calling for a special council meeting to discuss various allegations levelled against municipal manager Khuduge.

Without delving into the specifics of the allegations, Mabele-Huma mentioned in her letter dated October 17 the importance of enabling the meeting so that she can present her report related to the accounting officer to the council. “It is of paramount importance that I present this item for the council to consider and resolve as it relates to the accounting officer of the municipality, and it has the potential to bring the municipality into disrepute if the council does not sit and resolve on it,” read Mabale-Huma’s letter. Among other things he's accused of, it is alleged that Khuduge had bypassed the recruitment policy and allegedly sent his office manager to sit interviews, where Khuduge facilitated the appointment of the supply chain manager loyal to him.

It is further alleged that he deliberately delayed the process and only did the shortlisting two months before the closing date of the advert. Rustenburg Mayor Sheila Mabale-Huma and Municipal Manager Ashamr Khuduge. Picture: Facebook Khuduge denied the allegation and said that he requested a “deviation” following a request from the Human Resources Management Unit. “Having to receive a lot of applications internally, the capturing of documents on the number of applications was not going to be possible within the stipulated time.

“There was a shortage of staff within the Human Resource Unit, and it was within the three months that there was a strike and Human Resources Unit personnel were tasked to do salary calculation of Grade 6 as per the resolution of the employer’s meeting as part of the strike management. “Managers from satellite offices were denied access to the building by employees who were on strike, and this also affected the shortlisting. Based on the reasons, I approved the extension based on the reasons, for the delay,” said Khuduge. Asked why his office manager was part of the panel interviewing the candidates, he said that at the time of the shortlisting and interview processes, acting Director Corporate Services was on family responsibility.

“The Municipal Manager delegated the Manager in the office of the Municipal Manager as more senior to sit in the panel. “The recruitment and selection process in all advertised positions were transparent, fair, and in compliance with the recruitment and selection policy. The candidate in question met all the requirements for the post and performed well in the interview process and hence was appointed,” said Khuduge. It is also reported that Khuduge allegedly failed to take action against a junior official allegedly close to him - who reportedly agreed with a developer outside his delegated mandate.

According to a source, the municipality’s officials are in hot water for allowing a private developer to illegally connect water, sewer, electricity, and road infrastructure in a new R2 billion development project without the necessary approvals. It is alleged that the two service level agreements (SLAs) were signed off by the unit manager for planning and human settlement, Thato Molwantwa, who is said to have acted without delegated authority, and the unit managers responsible for water and electricity. The auditor-general in August flagged that the municipality lost about R800 million to illegal water, electricity, and sewer connections.

However, Khuduge did not take action against Molwantwa but opted to appoint a law firm to conduct a forensic investigation. Khuduge’s troubles keep piling up following the ongoing court litigation challenging his appointment as manager in the municipality. In August, the Sunday Independent reported that in November last year, a court application was lodged in the Mahikeng High Court by former councillor Ratanang Nke seeking to have the appointment of Khuduge set aside on the grounds of illegality.

Nke argued in his court papers that the process leading to the appointment of Khuduge to the post was characterised by grave irregularities. “Upon the declaration of the vacancy in November 2022, the 6th Respondent (Khuduge) applied for the post... “The position was re-advertised in March and April 2023 and what followed was a process that completely disregarded the Systems Act and the Regulations thereto in a desperate attempt by some of the members of the 2nd Respondent (the Council) to appoint the 6th Respondent (Khuduge), argued Nke in his court documents.

Nke said that there was no council resolution approving the shortlisted candidates as required by the law, adding that the competency assessments were conducted by a non-accredited service provider. “The report, which was supposed to have been compiled by the panel as envisaged by the regulations, was not presented to the Council for consideration. “The appointment thus proceeded on the basis of an incomplete report, which was not compiled by the panel, rendering the process adulterated with illegality,” said Nke.