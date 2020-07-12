Mobs target foreign truck drivers amid protests
On Monday night, two trucks were set alight in Wadeville near Gauteng after having just been repaired. Three trucks were also looted in the province, while attacks took place in other parts of the country.
A truck owner from Zululand, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal, said his nephew, a truck driver, had to dive into a bush after he was assaulted by a mob who also poured petrol on him. He said his truck and trailer, which had not been insured at the time, was burnt to ashes. He said his "brave" nephew engaged in a fist fight with his assailants before fleeing when gunshots were fired.
“I am grateful that he survived; had he died, it would have been a tragic loss for the family. I do not support violence because it does not solve problems. I am a cross-border driver who travels extensively in the Southern African Development Community region, but during my travelling I receive threatening messages from locals because of what is happening in my country,” he said.
He said, as a result of the attacks against drivers and damage to trucks, he expected insurance premiums on his other truck to be raised. The man, who was delivering gas to Zimbabwe when his truck was attacked, told the Sunday Tribune he only had two trucks.
Sifiso Nyati, secretary of the All Truck Driver Foundation (ATDF), said while the looting and burning of trucks was a criminal offence, his organisation knew nothing about the recent attacks. But he blamed companies for employing foreign nationals when there were local drivers who remained unemployed.
He said the task team which included Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Police Minister Bheki Cele, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi had not yielded positive results. He denied that ATDF members were involved in the torching and looting of trucks.
“These are criminal elements wanting to sow hatred. We feel bad for truck owners whose trucks have been looted. However, both government and companies should review their stance on employing foreign national drivers,” he said.
Sunday Independent