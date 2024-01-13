Mokonyane pleads with Cele to open the gates

WITH scores of people still stuck outside the Mbombela Stadium less than an hour before President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to deliver his January 8 statement, ANC deputy secretary general Nomvula Mokonyane pleaded with ANC NEC member and police minister Bheki Cele to “please help open the gates”. This was the appeal from Mokonyane as more than 20 000 of the 43 000 ANC supporters were already inside the stadium.

The likes of Dr Malinga and Rebecca Malope were entertaining the crowds ahead of Ramaphosa’s keynote address. “Comrade Bheki, please help us and let the police open the gates,” Mokonyane said.