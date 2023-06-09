More than 15 000 homeless people on the streets of Johannesburg

SOUTH Africans have raised concerns regarding the abandoned buildings in Johannesburg city, particularly on the matter of the high number of homeless people in the city. Questions have been raised on why those buildings are not being utilised to cater for this particular group of people. With South Africa’s unstable economy, and the high rate of unemployment, the number of homeless people is increasing uncontrollably in South Africa’s cities as many people find themselves on the street.

Johannesburg, among others, is one city that sees a high number of homeless people, and the number increases daily. Last year, the city recorded more than 15 000 homeless people. According to the City of Joburg spokesperson, Nthatisi Modingoane, the number of homeless people has always been high due to numerous factors and he said this included Covid-19 job losses. He said the city has three shelters – at 23 Knight Street in Windsor West (region B); at 1 Dan Street in Florida (region C); and at 03 Kotze Street in Hillbrow (region F) – “and they are all operational”.

Modingoane said that most of the buildings that are referred to are privately owned. “In such cases, provided the owner is traceable, GFIS (Group Forensic and Investigation Service) conducts an investigation. Thereafter, the owner takes responsibility for the property. “Where the private owner is not traceable, then upon completion of the investigation the City will follow necessary processes within the legislative framework to acquire the property for redevelopment through Johannesburg Property Company (JPC),” he said. Modingoane further indicated that these “abundant buildings” are currently not used to cater for homeless people because “there are legal processes that have to be followed to acquire these buildings followed by the town planning processes such as rezoning, etc”.