Moremi Kitchens takes a stand as government faces criticism

IN South Africa, schools with good infrastructure and equipment can enable children from remote areas to study and can additionally improve students’ attendance and teachers’ interest in education. As the government faces criticism, the drive to address the classroom crisis is gaining momentum.

Eric Tau, founder and chief executive of Moremi Kitchens, said the government could not single-handedly improve the lives of learners and that it is time for businesses to carry out their corporate social investment (CSI) responsibilities. Moremi Kitchens is a black-owned specialist carpentry company that works all over the country to transform interior living spaces, including kitchens, bedroom cabinets, bathroom vanities, and television wall units. Their slogan is “Transforming Your Living Spaces”. Tau’s company has embarked on a journey to ensure that pupils from disadvantaged areas have access to desks and have different school equipment available to them. Moremi Kitchens will be providing furniture to schools across the country.

With regards to the initiative, Tau said what inspired him is knowing that you do not have to be successful to start making a change in communities. “The business environment is very tough at the moment, but it is tougher for the kids who do not have desks or chairs,” he said. Tau said one could not emphasise enough the importance of a comfortable learning, well-resourced and safe environment. “The more comfortable you are, the more likely you are to do well. It is hard to concentrate when you are crouching on the floor for hours at a time,” Tau said. The company is urging other companies to give back. “It does not need to be a big gesture. Even something as small as donating a pair of school shoes will go a long way in changing a child's life,” Tau said.