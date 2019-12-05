Johannesburg - Fresh from securing the Johannesburg mayoral chain, newly installed Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has distanced himself from a celebratory bash set to take place on Friday.
On Thursday, a poster purporting a celebration at a Ruimsig lounge was being circulated on social media. The poster had the new mayor’s face on, along with the colours of the ANC.
Makhubo, who was elected as the city’s first citizen, said he distanced himself from the purported party.
“Good afternoon, Joburgers. I have noted a poster under my name and picture circulating on various social media platforms. I wish to distance myself from any such gathering and request that my name not be associated with such,” he took to Twitter to say.
