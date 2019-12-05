New Joburg mayor distances himself from celebratory bash poster









Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has distanced himself from a party supposedly set to take place to celebrate his mayoral victory. Picture: Twitter Johannesburg - Fresh from securing the Johannesburg mayoral chain, newly installed Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has distanced himself from a celebratory bash set to take place on Friday. On Thursday, a poster purporting a celebration at a Ruimsig lounge was being circulated on social media. The poster had the new mayor’s face on, along with the colours of the ANC. Makhubo, who was elected as the city’s first citizen, said he distanced himself from the purported party. “Good afternoon, Joburgers. I have noted a poster under my name and picture circulating on various social media platforms. I wish to distance myself from any such gathering and request that my name not be associated with such,” he took to Twitter to say. Good afternoon, Joburgers. I have noted a poster under my name and picture circulating on various social media platforms. I wish to distance myself from any such gathering and request that my name not be associated with such. pic.twitter.com/wfxoi3jL4q — Geoff Makhubo (@MayorMakhubo) December 5, 2019

Meanwhile, the DA was left with egg on their face when it emerged that some of its councillors and fellow coalition partners voted with the ANC to secure the mayorship for Makhubo.

The DA has called for those voted against the party’s candidate to leave the party.

“Today is a sad day for the people of Johannesburg who believed in and supported the DA-led multiparty coaltion government, even during the toughest of times. We had made great progress in building a City all residents could be proud of,” said DA Gauteng chairperson, Mike Moriarty.

'Today is a sad day for the people of Johannesburg who believed in and supported the DA-led multiparty coaltion government, even during the toughest of times. We had made great progress in building a City all residents could be proud of.' @MoriartyGPDA — DA Gauteng (@DAGauteng) December 4, 2019

Sunday Independent