New Zim party desperate for international intervention

Johannesburg – “How many more Zimbabweans should die, get abducted, terrorised, starved, incarcerated, tortured, raped, forced out of their homes, and out of their country, and to be heard and listened to that we are crying, begging the world to help us rescue our country.” This was the appeal made to the international community by Anele Ndlovu, the vice-president of the newly formed political party The Patriotic Front (TPF), during a press conference in Muldersdrift, north of Joburg, today. TPF is the latest Zimbabwean political party to join the many voices appealing to world leaders to intervene in the Zimbabwean crisis. Last Friday, across Zimbabwe, there were a spate of unlawful arrests, including that of award-winning novelist Tsitsi Dangarembwa and ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu's family members, among others. The ruling Zanu-PF government deployed security forces to the country’s two main cities, Harare and Bulawayo, to prevent anti-government marches called by activists over corruption and economic hardship.

Ndlovu, who is vice-president to a 73-year-old white former rancher, Darryl Collett, who was dispossessed of his lucrative wildlife ranch that was invaded by war veterans during Robert Mugabe’s era, said: “The situation has escalated to unprecedented levels of gross human rights violations and state instigated violence on the people of Zimbabwe.

“It is so appalling, horrific and horrendous and has reached alarming levels. The amount of state-sponsored violence, terror, abductions, torture, intimidation amongst other ills cannot continue to be ignored by the globally community at large. The culture of impunity from the state using security apparatus must come to an end.

“We appeal to the domestic, regional and international community to our fellow country men and women both in Zimbabwe and the diaspora… This cannot go on unnoticed. The international community should step in.

“What the Zimbabwean government is doing is against all international human rights standards and against the Roman statute.

“These abuses can only stop if the globally community steps out of the shadows as a unity and says enough is enough, such international crimes cannot be tolerated and those responsible should be held to account.”

Ndlovu lamented the silent treatment of the Zimbabwean situation by the global community. He said the world stands watching when helpless and hopeless people of Zimbabwe continue to be starved, abused, abducted, tortured, raped and denied healthcare openly.

“What sort of representations does the world want from the people of Zimbabwe before they come to assist us to rescue our country?

“Millions and millions are scattered all over the world not as tourists but as refugees, forced away from their families, homes because of the silent genocide perpetrated by this government.

“This government has no desire to reform, has not been sincere when it comes to holding of free, fair and credible elections, and has not been honest in its promise to uphold the rule of law and respect human rights.”

The Zimbabwe Communist Party (ZCP), based in South Africa, said in a statement on Tuesday: “The ZCP condemns the Rhodesian-style arrest of journalists, political activists and trade union leaders.

“Political activists, trade union leaders are being picked up or their homes are being visited at night post 31st July. This must come to an end.”

Meanwhile, the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter hashtag has taken root on the social media platform as users add their voices to the debate on the troubled country.

And another march dubbed #NotInMyName, organised to picket at the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria on Friday, is being circulated on social media.

The Sunday Independent