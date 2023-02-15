Nominations open for Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards

Johannesburg - Are you a South African entrepreneur between the ages of 18 and 35 with a business that has been in existence for over a year? Well, you may want to nominate your brand or one that you know of to be recognised in the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards taking place later this year. The main event is set to take place on the evening of June 15. The youth unemployment rate in South Africa continues to be a constant issue and these brands try to bridge the gap through the opportunities they have created for themselves.

The future of South Africa is in the good hands of the youth that work tirelessly on their crafts while creating jobs. Founded by a seasoned marketing professional and entrepreneur, Pat Mahlangu, the awards consist of 16 categories from different perimeters of the economy. The categories range from Top Travel and Tourism Brands and Top Education Brands to Top Personalities and Influencers. Some of last year’s winners include Tshepo Jeans for overall Top Brand, Bathu for Top Footwear Brand, and Pamela Mtanga for Top Personality and Influencer. Last year's awards consisted of only 15 categories. The 16th category was announced at the launch as the Top Health and Wellness Brand. Mahlangu mentioned the significance of these awards, saying they started as an online portal that sought to celebrate start-ups established by young people.

“This is the second year of the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards and we are planning for it to be the best one yet. What started as an online portal for celebrating brands turned into what the youth-owned brands awards are right now. We celebrate the youth and commend them for being able to create opportunities in situations that seem impossible,” said Mahlangu. The head chairperson of the jury and digital director of Tiger Brands, Sadika Fakir, supports the youth initiative and mentions the importance of empowering the youth. “With 60% of South Africa’s population being under 25 years old, now more than ever we have to amplify the importance of youth-owned businesses and entrepreneurship. Business and entrepreneurship within the youth are no longer just a nice to have or 'just a side hustle'. Youth-owned businesses are a necessity to empower, remain relevant and provide new career opportunities to future generations. The youth start-up today is destined to be the listed blue chip of tomorrow as long as we support them,” said Fakir.

