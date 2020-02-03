North West ANC deployees Khunou, Cwaile in public spat









Rustenburg mayor Mpho Khunou. Picture: ANA Rustenburg - The Rustenburg Local Municipality through its spokesperson David Magae issued a scathing defensive press statement last week against allegations of corruption made by North West Provincial Legislature’s Chair of Chairs Mmoloki Cwaile. The response came after a media briefing which followed a meeting between Standing Committee on Public Account (Scopa/PPAC) and law enforcement agencies regarding multiple criminal cases which include 43 forensic reports referred to the Hawks by North West Premier Job Mokgoro. During a media briefing, Cwaile mentioned RLM and Bojanala Platinum District Municipality as facing cases of corruption. “I only mentioned institutions, not individuals,” said Cwaile. “The RLM has noted today’s utterances by the Chair of Chairs at the NW Provincial Legislature Honourable Mmoloki Cwaile on the allegations of corruption at the municipality, while conducting interviews. It is quite clear that the media and the law enforcement agencies are being used to target certain institutions and politicians across the province,” the statement read.

Rustenburg Mayor Mpho Khunou has alleged that Cwaile organised a meeting during the January 8 rally held in Durban in 2017 which was to be attended by the CEO of Bonakude Consulting, “several days after the meeting, the Honourable Cwaile made telephone calls enquiring about payments to the service provider (Bonakude) and made following startling remarks during one of the conversations “if you look after my friend, I will be looked after”,” read statement.

Cwaile vehemently dismissed the allegation, “what is good about it is that it is a subject of investigations and focuses on its non-compliance, and if indeed I have pressurised you - you have all the powers and opportunity to inform the Hawks and expand its scope of investigation,” said Cwaile.

“There is no amount of lies that will deter my own good self from discharging my work. I have all evidentiary proof and if Mr Khunou has any he needs not to howl but must simply supply the Hawks with all the information at his disposal because it is an offence not to make disclosure and he can publish it for everyone to see. Dealing with corrupt elements has been my game at all material times,” added Cwaile.

The ANC Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) spokesperson Kenny Morolong condemned the public spat between their deployees.

“We always maintained that those with information of wrong-doing should approach law enforcement agencies. The ANC does not harbour corruption, we encourage those with information to approach law-enforcement,” said Morolong.

“We will immediately hold a meeting to ascertain facts from allegations. We have to probe the potential of this spat which could bring the organisation into disrepute”

Morolong further added that the responsibility to convene such a meeting sat with the provincial coordinator.

The internal sources in the ANC believe that the public spat between the pair is fuelled largely by the upcoming, much-awaited provincial conference.

Morolong warned that the ANC would not be drawn into personal ambitions. Any member of the ANC can be elected or elect any member. At an appropriate time, the ANC branches will nominate their preferred candidates.

Cwaile said that he would serve at the mercy of branches if they nominated him.

”You must note that I am already serving as PEC of NW SACP,” added Cwaile.

The DA’s member of the provincial legislature, Freddy Sonakile, said that the spat between two public office bearers was quite concerning. “The allegations that they are making against each other are very serious and they need to be probed. Where there's smoke there is fire. Such allegations can't just crop out of nowhere. Something is definitely not right,” said Sonakile.

The DA in the NW threatened to write to the Speaker of the Legislature to form either an Ad Hoc Committee or refer it to the committees to look into it. The DA will also ask the Chair of Chairs to recuse himself as he will be the witness.

Political analyst professor Professor Lesiba Teffo has appealed to those involved in factional battles within the ANC.

“I appeal to them to find each other. What is at the heart of divisions, its the state resources. Factionalism undermines the ANC, those who want to be elected into the office want to enrich themselves,” Teffo said.

Kenny Morolong revealed to Sunday Independent that the IPC had already appointed acting interim structures at tgree districts in the province (Kenneth Kaunda, Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati as well as Bojanala district). Some branches belonging to the three districts have been appointed by the IPC.

The IPC was announced by the ANC after the NW Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) was dissolved by the ANC NEC in August 2018. The structure is set to deliver a conference in less than 5 months from now.

“We are establishing structures as part of our mandate. Our mandate lapses in the coming 4 months, we think that we will be able to deliver a conference,” Morolong added.

Political Bureau