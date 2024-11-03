North West premier, water company in war of words

A WAR of words has erupted between North West premier Lararus Mokgosi and the Midvaal Water Company (MWC) over whether the entity is state-owned or a non-profit organisation. Mokgosi, who is also ANC deputy chairperson in the province, told the public broadcaster last week that the MWC was a state-owned entity claiming to be a private entity.

”This entity has water reserves that can provide water for Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati and Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipalities,” he said. Mokgosi added that his administration was in discussion with the MWC because the entity is using only a quarter of water to the areas of the Dr Kenneth Kaunda district municipality, which includes Matlosana (Klerksdorp), JB Marks (Tlokwe) (Potchefstroom and Ventersdorp) and Maquassi Hills. ”They have about two thirds of water capacity which is not being utilised and at the same time our people don’t have water. We are in serious discussion with that entity on how best to utilise them so that our people must have water,” he said.

However, the MWC expressed its shock about what it described as Mokgosi’s misleading utterances. “Nothing can be further from the truth. MWC is a non-profit company (NPC) as per the provisions of the Companies Act 2008 and is not state owned,” its chief executive Matshedisho David Dikoko insisted. According to Dikoko, the MWC owns itself and does not have shareholders.

”It has members as per its memorandum of incorporation that stipulates that those customers that consume at least 10% of its products/services (bulk, potable water) qualify as members and have board representation,” he said. Dikoko explained that being a non-profit company, the MWC has members such as its major customers including Matlosana, which owes the company over R1.2 billion, and Harmony Gold but not shareholders. He said it was unfortunate if not sad that some people with nefarious agendas and evil intentions have misled Mokgosi about the legal status of MWC.

“Due to this concerted misinformation and disinformation campaign, the premier has made misleading utterances about MWC and this is not helpful in building relationships between government and stakeholders, at best and this has also brought the Office of the Premier, if not the provincial government of the North West into disrepute,” Dikoko added. The MWC has urged Mokgosi not allow himself to be misled by unscrupulous individuals but convene a meeting to explore innovative and collaborative ways of meeting the persistent water challenges across the province. Additionally, Dikoko also cautioned against using and turning the water challenges that North West residents face into a political and commercial football.

”It is also unfortunate that people do not have access to water whilst MWC has capacity to assist in the resolution of the water crisis,” he said. Dikoko continued: “MWC also cautions those who are hell-bent on peddling falsehoods in pursuance of their selfish, narrow interests at the expense of the millions who go daily without potable water. They must cease and desist. “We also urge the premier to make those who misled him about the MWC to account for their machinations and shenanigans as the interests of those in need of water must be paramount.”