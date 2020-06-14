NSFAS administrator's 'reign of terror'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Randall Carolissen, the administrator of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), has been accused of launching a reign of terror against employees who refused to implement questionable instructions, including hiring his associates without following due process. This comes after a list of 39 employees who have been fired, served with written warnings, or suspended emerged this week amid labour disputes at the scheme, which falls under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology. Most of the employees have since taken NSFAS to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). Carolissen was first appointed as the administrator of the R35 billion student loan scheme by Nzimande’s predecessor, Naledi Pandor, in 2018, before he was re-appointed by Nzimande last year. Insiders claim he fired or forced out several staff members on trumped up charges to pave the way for officials close to him and Nzimande.

This comes after Sibongile Ncwabe, who is said to be Nzimande’s former office administrator and acting chief of staff, was appointed as NSFAS chief corporate services officer (CCSO), with effect from June 11, 2020, according to an internal memo seen by the Sunday Independent.

Willem Basson, who together with Carolissen hails from Ravensmead in the Western Cape, was allegedly roped in during the Covid-19 national lockdown as Annual Performance Plan (APP) specialist.

According to the NSFAS organogram, the drafting of the annual performance plan is the responsibility of the Planning and Performance Monitoring Unit, headed by senior manager Ncede Nqonelwa.

Sources said Carolissen issued her with a letter of intent to suspend after she questioned Basson’s appointment and role. They said Basson was earmarked as her replacement, but the plan was scuppered when public sector union Nehawu intervened.

“He is replacing Ncede Nqonelwa. She was SM-Planning and Performance. She was given intent to suspend letters but was eventually not suspended. She was later given an instruction to motivate why her appointment should not be reversed,” said a NSFAS insider.

“He (Basson) started working during the lockdown and he's getting a salary that no one knows what it is for. You can't hire one person to compile a document. There is no such a position in government.It is done by the Planning and Performance Unit.”

“Also, the irregular expenditure forensics already led to some arrests and evidence of fraud and corruption, which was handed over to the process. The same accusations were pursued by the City Press a month ago, and my response was similar. Unsubstantiated accusations and allegations will be challenged,” Carolissen said, adding NSFAS was taking action against the culprits.

He admitted that Basson had been hired as an APP specialist, but denied that due process was not followed.

“Basson is a short term contractor to assist us with our APP, which has this far caused us embarrassment in parliament with quality and timely submission and his contract was done within our procurement process which I don’t have any role in.”

Basson referred all enquiries to NSFAS because “I am not a spokesperson”. Ncwabe could not be reached for comment.

Yesterday, Nzimande’s spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi, dismissed all allegations levelled against the minister as malicious. He said Nzimande had no direct influence on NSFAS recruitment and disciplinary process.

“Therefore, the allegations as contained in the enquiry are misguided, malicious and meant to tarnish the name of the minister and that of NSFAS. This is also meant to divert NSFAS from its work to deal with reported acts of corruption and maladministration that the administrator and the team is clearly outlined in the Terms of Reference which includes but not limited to addressing 2018/19 audit outcomes,” said Mnisi.

Several employees who appear on the list of 39 staff on the NSFAS firing line claimed Nzimande and Carolissen pushed them out to appoint their associates.

“I am in the IT (Information and Technology) department, and this is the epicentre of everything at NSFAS.

“There’s a guy called Colin Fourie, and he is a friend of Carolissen for over 40 years. And he was brought in to be an adviser in my department, and he is not skilled. He is not even working, he spent lots of his time with his friend who only has a matric certificate,” said an insider who was given a letter of suspension, adding that he was targeted for “knowing the secrets”.

Fourie could not be reached for comment.

Another insider said she was suspended for refusing to take Carolissen’s instruction to employ three officials, including Ncwabe.

“Two of them were employed. The other one was supposed to take my job, and she was appointed without the recruitment process. After I told Carolissen that I am no longer willing to do illegal stuff with him, I was marginalised and suspended after two months. To make it worse, I was charged by the Risk Governance Compliance Officer,” the employee said.

Another staff member was fired last year after she leaked an audio record of a NSFAS executive committee meeting in which Carolissen could be heard allegedly saying he planned to ignore an oversight team that was scheduled to be deployed by the Higher Education department during the EXCO meeting in May 2019. The audio was leaked to two officials in the department.

According to the charge sheet, the employee was charged with breaching confidentiality requirements by leaking the audio to third parties, “knowing the contents of the recordings were not meant for anyone outside the meeting”.

Nehawu Western Cape provincial secretary Eric Kwetela said: “We are aware that a number of corporate staff members were suspended and others were dismissed after the administrator accused them of various unfounded misconducts. In actual fact, one employee was charged by a junior person precisely because of the instruction of the employer, and we are representing all of them to prove the employer wrong.”

The Sunday Independent