NYDA CEO accused of corruption

Johannesburg - National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) CEO Waseem Carrim is at the centre of a storm with numerous allegations of fraudulent activities and maladministration. The agency’s employees alleged that Carrim has been abusing state resources to benefit his associates. The employees said they were fed up with “Carrim’s shenanigans” within the agency.

Story continues below Advertisement

The allegations were brought forward by whistle-blowers within the utility. Among the allegations made against Carrim was that he spent close to R5 million during the hard lockdown for youth day in 2020. It was also alleged that Carrim spent more than R20 million to buy branded material for National Youth Service participants. It has been alleged that the board investigated the matter but nothing was done. The whistle-blowers also alleged that the entity’s offices were procured from Carrim’s church mate and cost R3.9 million a year for ten years. Carrim was also accused of appointing an ICT project manager permanently without a “cooling off period”. He is also alleged to have promoted an executive manager without the vacancy being advertised. The insiders further accused Carrim of also increasing the salary of an executive manager by R400 000 over the past four years after she lied that she had been offered a job at the Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority.

Story continues below Advertisement

The whistle-blowers further said Carrim was untouchable. They described him as a “nasty” boss who bragged about his connections in the presidency. “Our boss, the CEO, threatens us. He does everything and has turned everybody into clerks at the institution. He has captured staff in the office of the Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities. He has captured members of the portfolio committee in parliament, and he has also captured board members,” said the source. In an email sent to the office of the public protector, parliament, and auditor-general, the employees blamed the board for not doing enough to hold Carrim accountable. They said nothing had been done against Carrim despite the whistle-blower reporting his shenanigans months ago. They have accused the board of extending his contract despite allegations levelled against him.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This clearly shows disdain for the concerns of young people who mostly get affected by these actions. The NYDA does not have a board. The president got young people that are just concerned about their political ambitions, letting the CEO continue with his shenanigans, as long as their pockets are full to advance political projects.” The email further reads: “The president must dissolve this board and get young people that understand the role and have the capacity to lead.” The allegations were supported by the agency’s former employee Sibusiso Mtungwa, who claimed in a seven-page affidavit that Carrim tried to bribe him with R10 000 every month in an attempt to stop implicating him.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mtungwa, who is now a managing director at Public Eye Media and Communications (Pty) Ltd, said it all started after receiving a Request for Quotation (RFQ) in January this year. He said this was for the life skills workshop, which includes a workshop pack, Covid-19 compliance kit, and presentation on life skills for 2 000 delegates. Mtungwa said the company that utilised his services had been struggling to pay him until he allegedly found out that Carrim was behind the non payment. Mtungwa claimed the reason for Carrim blocking his payment was that he believed he was behind the emails that were doing the rounds regarding his allegations of malfeasance, maladministration, and corruption. He said Carrim accused him of wanting to use the money to remove him from his position. Mtungwa said this was going on until he approached Carrim on April 28, and told him to stop the accusations.

“On May 1, I received a call from Mr Carrim, and he said he called to apologise for accusing me. He said he would like to apologise if he had given me that impression. I then forgave him, and I too apologised if I had given him the impression that I was behind the emails.” Mtungwa said he immediately told Carrim to release his pay but he referred him to Siyabonga Mbambo, a senior manager. He said both Mbambo and Carrim requested a meeting that was held at Waterfall on May 9. “I was quiet and listening. Mr Mbambo said we understand that you have financial difficulties since you are not working and we also understand what you have done for us and you are waiting for payment from us. What we are offering is that we pay you R10 000 every month but the emails must stop. Every month you receive R10 000 and we will monitor the situatio. If there is a truce then we will pay you the balance upon being satisfied. Mr Carrim said we are not going anywhere, that is our offer,” read the affidavit.

NYDA spokesperson Bongekile Skosana this week said the board received the allegations against Carrim. She said the board has instituted an independent legal due diligence review which will consider the veracity of the allegations. “The NYDA Board believes in procedural fairness in dealing with matters of this nature. The NYDA Board believes whistle-blower protection is essential to safeguard the public interest and promote a culture of public accountability and integrity,” she said. Skosana further added that the NYDA had recently received an eighth clean audit outcome from the Auditor General of South Africa which assesses, amongst others, Human Resources, Supply Chain Management, Information, Communication and Technology, compliance with laws and regulations and no material findings were issued in any of these respects.