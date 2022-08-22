One year later mastermind in Deokaran’s murder still free

Johannesburg - The family of slain whistle-blower, Babita Deokaran, is angry that the mastermind of her murder has gone on with life for the past year while they have been grieving her loss. Deokaran, a mother of one child, was killed with a hail of bullets outside her home in Winchester Hills, Joburg, on August 23 last year.

Deokaran, 53, the chief director of financial accounting at the Gauteng Department of Health, was assisting with investigations into a PPE tender scandal that rocked the Gauteng health department. Less than a week after the shooting, six men were charged with her murder. Their case continues in the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg. This week, a year later, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said an independent forensic investigator will be appointed to deal with allegations emerging from Deokaran’s case.

“The Gauteng provincial government is treating this matter in a very serious light and, consequently, the office of the premier is finalising the process of appointing an independent forensic investigator to investigate the allegations that have surfaced relating to the case. “While we are committed to ensuring that decisive action is taken against public servants that have been found to have failed in discharging their responsibilities in line with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), we need to ensure that our actions are in line with the Public Service Act (PSA) and other applicable prescripts,” said Makhura. Pastor Tony Haripersadh, Deokaran’s brother-in-law, said they believe a forensic investigator should have been appointed sooner.

“The justice system in South Africa does not have the best reputation, especially in meting out justice to those in power. However, we are hopeful that this case has spurred enough anger amongst South Africans and that the justice system will have no choice but to ensure that justice is served. “It frustrates and angers us that no further arrests have been made and the kingpin behind her killing goes on with life whilst we are grieving the loss of our loved one,” said Haripersadh. He said the past year had been very difficult for the family.

“It has been hard and painful and every one of us re-lives the gruesome details of that dreadful morning and day she was assassinated,” said Haripersadh. Mohlalefi Lebotha, director for media liaison for the Gauteng office of the premier, said they were finalising the process of appointing a forensic investigator. “There’s been an ongoing investigation. This appointment is the premier’s wish to speed up the process. This involves officials within the department, therefore an external independent investigator.

“We can’t ignore the fact that there have been quite a number of activities that are alleged to be linked to Tembisa Hospital procurement,” said Lebotha. MPL and DA Gauteng spokesperson on health Jack Bloom said there’s a bad history in Gauteng of endless investigations that were never made public. “This investigation needs to be very specific, transparent and speedy and we need results,” said Bloom.

Bloom said it took three weeks for the premier to react to a media investigation that revealed that Deokaran feared for her life after she tried to stop “possibly fraudulent” payments by the Tembisa Hospital. “Even more damning, why is a forensic investigation only being done a full year after she was murdered? “We now know that Babita had requested a forensic investigation but this was not acted on by the chief financial officer.

“The first step in any investigation should be the suspension of the chief financial officer and the Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi. “It is deplorable that this has not yet happened,” he said. He said justice for Deokaran meant full accountability and criminal charges for anyone implicated in the corruption that she tried to stop.