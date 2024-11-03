Opportunity for aspiring plumbers and electricians

THE job market looks more like an arid desert, so Allan Gray Makers StartUp Academy has opened doors for plumbers and electricians. The Academy offers free entrepreneurship training for aspiring plumbers and electricians in response to the need for job creation in South Africa.

This is a fully funded 8-month incubation programme for aspiring artisan entrepreneurs in the plumbing and electrical trades. Programme participants would receive business training and support to start their businesses. The StartUp Academy is funded by Allan Gray Makers, which means that all programme costs, including the basic transport allowance, are covered.

Unemployment in South Africa has climbed to a staggering 33.5% in the second quarter of 2024, up from an already painful 32.9% in the first quarter. This means about 8.4 million people in South Africa are unemployed. Allan Gray Makers said the academy has provided support to entrepreneurial artisans through various initiatives such as the Artisans of Mzansi, which was a 2022 competition powered by the NGO that shined a spotlight on African Makers to encourage more young people to join the technical and vocational trades in an effort to create meaningful employment opportunities in their communities.

“Walking away with a whopping R200 000 was Thamsanqa Myeza from Imbewenhle. Airconditioning and Refrigeration won the Mature Phase Category. The Innovation Phase was won by Mokete Ratlabala from Learn Base who received R100 000 for his business.” “Bontle Mmpela from Black Beard Group was the leading lady in the Growth Phase Category, also walking away with R100 000. For her brilliant idea, Rosemary Dube from Mota Yedu won R50 000 in the StartUp Phase Category. The Academy's goal for 2030 is to provide entrepreneurial education for at least 300 000 individuals in the technical and vocational trades. So far, it has supported technical entrepreneurs in creating 500 enterprises, and it supports 3000 existing enterprises,” said Allan Gray Makers.

Recruitment & Selection Manager at Allan Gray Makers Palesa Mofokeng said the StartUp Academy is dedicated to nurturing entrepreneurial talent, providing aspiring business owners with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to succeed in their ventures. “We believe that entrepreneurship is a powerful driver of economic growth and job creation,” she said. “The StartUp Academy offers a unique opportunity for skilled tradespeople to transition their expertise into successful businesses, contributing to their communities and the broader South African economy,” Mofokeng added.

The StartUp Academy provides participants with: Comprehensive training in entrepreneurial, industry, technical, business, and market readiness Access to a network of successful entrepreneurs and industry experts Ongoing mentorship and support throughout the programme Lifelong support through the association upon successful completion Applicants need to be between the ages of 18 and 35 and must be South African citizens or hold a permanent residence status. They should be based in Gauteng, Eastern Cape, Kwazulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. The classes would be held in Johannesburg, Gqeberha, Durban, Secunda and Capricorn.