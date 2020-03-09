Palesa Madiba’s family closer to closure years after killing

“I feel like we are getting closer to finding not only justice but closure as well,” said an emotional Khosi Kgalisitwe, the mother of Palesa Madiba, the University of Johannesburg (UJ) student who disappeared in August 2013 and whose remains were found in a shallow grave at a house in Phiri, Soweto, two years later. “She was just 21 when she died and had a bright future ahead of her. All I wanted was for my daughter to succeed and have an illustrious career in the business sector.” Kgalisitwe was speaking to The Sunday Independent outside the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday where Palesa’s alleged killer Dumisani Mkhwanazi was appearing on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. Palesa, a final-year BCom accounting student, was last seen alive on August 12, 2013 while visiting a friend in Phiri. On the morning in question her friend, Matshidiso Mkhwanazi - who has since turned State witness - left her behind as she was rushing to work. Palesa was to leave later, to attend classes at UJ’s Kingsway Campus. However, she never made it to class nor leave the Mkhwanazi home. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) the accused, who lived in one of the back rooms of his family home, allegedly entered the main house and attempted to seize Palesa’s cellphone. He is alleged to have assaulted and strangled her, then buried her in a shallow grave behind the back rooms.

Her remains were discovered two years later by a neighbour who saw a human hand protruding from the ground and alerted the police, who made the gruesome discovery.

Mkhwanazi - who had accused Palesa’s family of harassing him and even obtained a restraining order against the family - was arrested on July 29 last year in a hideout in Protea, and charged with her murder and for defeating the ends of justice.

Palesa Madiba who was killed and her remains were found in a shallow grave in Phiri. File picture: Supplied

When The Sunday Independent visited Phiri on Thursday evening, Mkhwanazi’s neighbours said their area was not the same anymore and they also feared for their lives.

“Whenever you tell people that you are from Phiri, many remember it as the township where a body of a 21-year-old girl was found buried in the backyard two years after her disappearance. The incident shocked and embarrassed us here in Phiri. What kind of a person does that to another human being?” asked a perplexed resident who declined to be named.

“I knew Palesa for some years from her frequent visits to her friend Tshidi. All the while I thought they were related until the news of her disappearance broke and the reports said she had been at a friend’s house. I blame the elders of that house, there is no way they didn’t know what happened to Palesa,” said an elderly resident who also refused to divulge her name.

Another neighbour Sonto Ndlovu also said she and her family didn’t feel safe since Palesa’s murder. “You don’t know who to trust. We will never forget what happened. We remember it like it was yesterday.”

Ngaa Murombedzi from advocacy group Women and Men Against Child Abuse said it was happy there has been progress in Palesa’s case even though it’s been too long.

“We want our justice system, which is put in place to determine how society can be protected from crime to be effective. The circumstances around Palesa’s death are gross and details around it need to be made clear. We want justice to prevail for her young life was taken away and for her family to get closure,” said Murombedzi.

On how the criminal justice system can be strengthened, she said it is important that the rights of perpetrators are not prioritised over the rights of victims.

The murder trial was postponed to April 15 and will be heard at the high court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

