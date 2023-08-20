Pam encourages entrepreneurs to conquer one baked confectionery at a time

CONFECTIONERY is an important food and popular among a wide range of the population. It has been used as a major food delicacy from ancient times. Confectionery is the art of making sugar and carbohydrate-rich foods called confections. Pamela Matlhadisa is a black female entrepreneur and the owner of Pam's Confectionery.

“The decision to venture into the baking and confectionery industry was driven by my passion for baking and my desire to turn it into a successful business. I have always been passionate about creating delicious treats and wanted to share my talent with others,” Matlhadisa said. Three years ago, the entrepreneur took the leap and opened her bakery which specialises in baking, selling biscuits and scones. Pam's Confectionery focuses on baking and selling a variety of sweet cakes, biscuits, scones, and other confectioneries. The 100% black owned company prides itself on their commitment to using the finest and freshest ingredients in their biscuits and scones.

“We believe that the quality of our products sets us apart from other bakeries. Additionally, we offer a wide variety of flavours and unique recipes that leave our customers craving for more. Our personalised customer service and attention to detail further differentiate us from our competitors,” Matlhadisa said. At the inception of the business they struggled with establishing a strong consumer base. To overcome this challenge they focused on effective marketing strategies such as participating in local food events and collaborating with cafes to showcase their products.

“We also utilised social media platforms to engage with our target audience and promote our bakery,” Matlhadisa explained. Paying it forward Matlhadisa said, they have fostered job creation within the black community, reducing unemployment rates and enhancing economic mobility. “The growth of these businesses also stimulates local economies, leading to increased spending, tax revenue, and community development,” Matlhadisa said.