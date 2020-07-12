Patricia De Lille hits back at reshuffle claims

Johannesburg - In the Sunday Independent last week - in our story, “Cabinet reshuffle could backfire” - we reported that a possible reshuffle motivated more by ANC politics than governance issues could backfire, according to political experts Professor Somadoda Fikeni and Dr Metjie Makgoba. This was after several ANC and government sources claimed a reshuffle was on the cards which could affect about eight ministers including Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille. The story also quoted an ANC source saying De Lille was a potential target because of accusations that “she is giving tenders to her cousins and friends” and “she’s not accountable when her party has long collapsed”. While the Presidency and the ANC were approached for comment, the same courtesy was not extended to all the 11 ministers because they generally do not comment on a Cabinet reshuffle before it happens. In response, De Lille accused journalist Piet Rampedi of “irresponsible and inaccurate reporting” about her. She also took issue with the story, especially with what she says was our failure to give her a right of reply. She made the following allegations, to which we are responding:

Allegation number 1:

The story states that I have “been accused of dishing out lucrative state contracts to her friends and loyalists”.

This is a serious untested allegation to make with absolutely no basis and evidence.

If the journalist is rehashing old fallacies made by the DA during my term as mayor, then his journalistic and research skills are seriously lacking because I have never been criminally charged and I am still waiting for evidence to prove that I am corrupt or that I ever involved myself in tender processes or awarded contracts to friends or family.

Our Response:

Our story or the sources quoted never said De Lille has been accused of awarding tenders “in recent months”. That time frame has been introduced by De Lille.

However, it’s an open secret that De Lille did face such accusations from the DA when she was Cape Town mayor.

The party did ask her to respond to allegations that her sister, Sarah Paulse, had been awarded a tender for water management devices by her city administration.

She denied the allegations in her January 2018 response, but confirmed a different family member worked for the City of Cape Town. It is also worth noting that the story did not make any fresh allegations, but referred to what the sources claimed were being mentioned as the motive for potentially targeting De Lille in a reshuffle.

Nowhere in the story did we say De Lille was corrupt or had been criminally charged. So, we can’t respond to allegations that are being made by herself and not by us.

Allegation number 2:

The basic principles of journalism and providing all parties with a right to reply were completely disregarded and I was not even contacted for comment on such a serious allegation which can cause harm to my hard-earned reputation and well-documented history of fighting corruption in this country.

Our Response:

It is true that De Lille, like the 10 other ministers mentioned in the story, was not contacted for comment. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, and the governing ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe, were contacted because they decided on a Cabinet reshuffle. Ramaphosa is constitutionally empowered to reshuffle without giving any reasons, usually with the concurrence of the ANC.

So, seeking comment from affected ministers before a reshuffle was not necessary because it’s the president’s prerogative, and they usually never comment before a reshuffle beyond saying “it’s the president’s prerogative”.

The story was also about a potential Cabinet reshuffle, not allegations against De Lille. It merely mentioned such allegations for background purposes since the sources claimed those allegations would be used to remove her.

Allegation number 3:

Rampedi goes on in the story to say I was accused of awarding a R37million contract to fence off the Beit Bridge border post between SA and Zimbabwe. Rampedi has been a journalist long enough to know politicians cannot award tenders and reporting is a skill that requires a journalist to choose words very carefully.

It is extremely lazy, irresponsible and defamatory to simply write such damning allegations without any attempt to ask for comment or reflect evidence to support allegations.

Our Response:

It is common cause that under De Lille the Public Works Department awarded a R37m contract to replace the Beit Bridge border post. It is also a fact the AG is probing the alleged irregular awarding of the contract at the request of the minister. So are the public protector and the National Treasury. According to media reports, her department admitted to deviating from proper procurement procedures by overlooking the requirement to advertise for bids and instead opting to nominate a contractor for the R37m Beit Bridge border fence tender.

To say ministers do not award tenders is tantamount to disavowing of your constitutional obligations to take political responsibility for anything that happens in your department. Besides, politicians are usually indirectly involved or briefed about the processes, especially in the awarding of such multimillion-rand tenders without due process.

Allegation number 4:

There is no excuse for this story going to print without reflecting my comment as I am the only minister against which such serious allegations are made. The rest of the story is just usual politicking. I am extremely accessible and will avail myself at any time to give comment as I respect the role of the media to report on matters in our country, but the chief responsibility of any journalist is to report the truth and I am always willing to give my side of the story to ensure stories are done in a balanced manner.

Our Response:

De Lille is correct that she’s accessible, and that there is no excuse to go to print without comments from parties against whom serious allegations are made. For the same reason, that no serious allegation was made against her in the story, we did not contact her. The story did not make any fresh allegation against her, except to refer to previous accusations as background or motive for potentially targeting her in a reshuffle, to which she responded in the past.

Be that as it may, the offer of a right to reply made to De Lille via her spokesperson, Zara Nicholson, still stands. However, this does not equate to an offer for an apology and retraction of a story whose facts are indisputable.

This also does not give her the right to make unfounded allegations, insult Sunday Independent journalists and try to impugn the professional integrity of its editors. The least she can do is use the opportunity to deal with the merits of the allegations she feels were made or challenge them.

Allegation number 5:

Later on, Rampedi quotes a nameless, faceless source to say: “De Lille is giving tenders to her cousins and friends.” Where this comes from is beyond me because again, no proof is reported along with this allegation.

Further, this allegation has not been made against me recently as Rampedi told my office that these allegations in his story have all been in the media recently.

Our Response:

Nowhere in the story did we quote a source saying De Lille gave tenders to her cousins and friends “recently”. However, as stated elsewhere, it’s an open secret that De Lille did face such accusations from the DA when she was Cape Town mayor. See our response to allegation number 1.

When Nicholson approached Rampedi earlier this week, saying she had been asked by De Lille to “reach out” and get a right of reply, he said the allegations were not new and had been in the public domain.

Nicholson accepted this explanation and said De Lille would still request a right of reply, which she was offered. - Editor

Sunday Independent