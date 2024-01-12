Persistent concerns linger despite dismissal of rand manipulation charges against big banks

In a recent turn of events, the case accusing South African big banks and their global counterparts of manipulating the rand has crumbled, leaving experts uneasy about the alleged irregular conduct and regulatory shortcomings.

The Competition Appeals Court (CAC) recently dropped charges against 23 banks and financial institutions involved in the Competition Commission’s investigation into alleged currency manipulation. This included major players like Standard Bank, Nedbank, and FirstRand. However, Investec and four foreign banks with traders admitting guilt in charges brought by the US Department of Justice remain in the spotlight. Investec’s continued involvement is due to its decision not to join the application for dismissing the case.

The CAC dismissed charges for various reasons, including the lack of jurisdiction for prosecuting some international banks and an incorrect attempt to prosecute holding companies not directly involved in the alleged trades. Some charges were also thrown out due to insufficient evidence, with the court urging the commission to be more meticulous in presenting its case.

Sifiso Skenjana, Managing Director and Chief Economist at ESG Analytics, emphasised that the issue extends beyond anti-competitive behaviour and called for investigations by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), and SARS. This broader approach aims to shed light on whether manipulation occurred, going beyond the Competition Commission’s shortcomings.