Johannesburg - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department confirmed they had discovered two burnt out bodies inside a shop in Alexandra on Wednesday.

The discovery of the bodies follows violent looting in Alexandra on Wednesday. Alexandra was one of the affected areas.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said it appeared the bodies had been set alight during the looting.

“Two burnt out bodies were found inside shops which presumably was set alight during the looting that occurred a day or two ago inside the Pan Africa Mall, Alexandra.

“The bodies were seen today by JMPD officers when workers went to remove rubble. The bodies were burnt beyond recognition,” said Minnaar.

#sapsGP Gaunteng Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Elias Mawela updating the media about the incident in Alexandra looting today. Several arrests made. ME pic.twitter.com/UgSjg7Rupp — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 3, 2019

We are now in Alexandra with Chairperson of the CPF in Alex, Chris Mabunda, where looting took place earlier this morning. These criminals totally destroyed this area & walking around all you could smell is alcohol, so the looters were targeting liquor outlets & other businesses. pic.twitter.com/ZwfyRdeHIr — David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) September 3, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday, also in Gauteng in the Ekurhuleni district, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi had to call for calm after fake news was being spread that foreign nationals had set alight a school in Katlehong.

Messages being circulated on social media were calling on people to fetch their children from schools.

No schools were set alight in Katlehong.