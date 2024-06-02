Political parties divided over election results

POLITICAL parties participating in the 2024 general elections are divided over the results expected to be announced today, with some saying they are rejecting and others accepting the outcome. However, more than half of all the parties have submitted objections against the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) over discrepancies and inconsistencies throughout the voting process which may haul the matter to court.

SA citizens came out in numbers this week to cast their vote in what have been the most contested elections since the dawn of democracy in 1994. The mixed feelings over the results may show which parties are likely to pair up during coalition talks. Newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party, which took a chunk of the ANC’s vote outright rejected the results. Its spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said they rejected the results but asked for its supporters to “stand down” and not resort to violence.

“Please don't resort to violence. We have caught these people. We know what is happening and let's punish them properly. We have heard you, we are acting, no violence or any form of unrest,” Ndhlela said. They said the party's president, former president Jacob Zuma would be addressing its supporters next week. EFF president Julius Malema, during a press briefing at the Results Operations Centre (ROC) yesterday said the party accepted the election results despite their declining support.

“We accept the results of these elections. In any election anything can happen … We stick by our policies on open borders. We thank the young people who voted in the universities, they gave us hope. “The ANC is an old party and will die soon. The ANC is the only party that will vote Ramaphosa. Even the Oppenheimers wanted to finish the EFF – we are going to be a problem for the next five years. “We are looking forward to going to Cape Town (National Assembly) and cleaning. The only thing you can do in a coalition is to be humble and not lie, the ANC lies,” he said.

The ANC did not want to comment on the matter but did indicate that they would be seeking advice. The DA also accepted the results saying it was time to move on. Mkhuleko Hlengwa from the IFP said the party would only make a determination on the dispute matter as soon as the IEC responded.

Congress for Transformation leader (ACT), Ace Magashule said his party outright rejected the results so far and would be taking the matter up. The former ANC secretary general accused his former party of rigging these elections. African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula said: “Results slips captured at voting stations were not consistent with what was captured in the IEC system.” He said they had launched they own grievances to the IEC and were considering legal advice.

Rise Mzansi deputy leader Cilna Steyn, which had already gained two seats in Parliament said: “Very pragmatically we are waiting for the IEC to say what they are going to do with the objections. In terms of section 55 of the act. There should be no force for concern. Let's just take a moment and consider all the matters. “If you have specific proof that there was an issue at a voting district just submit your complaint. We have four active objections ourselves and one has been already resolved,” she said. UDM’s secretary general Yongama Zigebe said they did not outright reject the results but were considering their options.