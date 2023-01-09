Racism is alive and kicking in our land

TSWELOPELE MAKOE Johannesburg - Recently, our country experienced the dastardly abuse of a young black child by a group of Afrikaners. To say the incident was an abomination will be an understatement.

This despicable occasion involving multiple white men, one of whom has been identified as Kobus Klaasen, forcefully strangled one young black boy, and attempted to drown another in a violent rage at Masselspoort Resort, Bloemfontein. In an apparent hankering to the past, the shameless racists claimed that the pool was a “Whites only” swimming area – a dreadful blast from the past! The men have since been rightfully charged with attempted murder. The fact that young children who are supposedly “Born-Frees” were treated in this abhorrent manner shows that not much has changed since the dawn of democracy in South Africa on April 27, 1994. In my view, the incident shows the archaic mentality in some sections of modern-day white South Africa that continue to enforce the ideals and practices of apartheid SA into the present-day democratic construct.

Not only does their behaviour show great disdain, but also a serious lack of tolerance of the progressiveness that has been entrenched through our collective induction – black and white - into democracy. Thankfully, the video of this altercation has made the rounds on social media, and the world is correctly outraged at the fact that a racially-motivated attack can take place with such ease in a generally controlled environment. Disgustingly, these men were not initially issued with a charge of attempted murder and continued to enjoy their time at the resort in question. It is no secret that the racial strife in South Africa is still very much alive. Not only is racism socially entrenched in the dynamics and livelihoods of the people of this nation, but they are also, sadly, institutionally entrenched.

In some proven instances, many black people undertake an Afrikaner-sounding identity to attain the civil privileges that are otherwise institutionally bestowed upon everyone, but are unfortunately not implemented and afforded to every race alike. This is evident through the fact that the violent white males were not immediately removed from the resort for such a heinous crime, committed in broad daylight. The National Prosecuting Authority, and to a certain extent the Presidency, has been sluggish in addressing this heinous crime against humanity. But then again, the NPA is known for undertaking cases according to public pressure. The NPA has been proven to be painstakingly slow in the actual prosecution of criminals, and in fact, has been accused of exhibiting a lenient approach to criminals of white descent. It’s for this reason that I have very little hope that much will be done about the trauma that these little black children have suffered. I hope I can be proved wrong. And this issue not only speaks to the state of our fledgling democracy but also speaks to the frightening power of racism that has been entrenched in our nation from the Colonial era through to the official Apartheid State when the National Party assumed power in 1948.

It seems that when democracy was ushered into our divided society back in 1994, very little was done to effectively assimilate the divergent groups into the country’s common goal, or national good, despite Nelson Mandela’s much-hailed efforts at reconciliation. As a result, 28 years after the dawn of freedom, racism in SA is still tangible. We see it in our social dynamics such as our policing, judicial system, security systems and our largest institutions, to mention a few. White interests and power – implicit or explicit - are still fiercely entrenched in our lives through the above establishments and many more. Ask anyone in Gugulethu, Soweto, Sharpeville, KwaMashu, Bloemfontein, Gqeberha or any township across the length and breadth of our beautiful but troubled land.

Often in situations of racial attack, many onlookers elect not to get involved. However, this time being mute is obsolete. For, racism is detestable and our country cannot afford to remain silent when this monster rears its ugly head. This story is not only horrific, but it further shows that as a country, we are not even close to true healing from our horrendous past. Racists are a disgrace to this nation and are not welcome in the context of our blooming new South Africa. We as a nation, of all people, in all colours, need to take our role seriously in being active gatekeepers of the good that we want to actualise. This may not be the final instance of abhorrent racism that we grapple with, but it should be a stepping stone towards tightening the consequences of such behaviours. Only then will racists and intolerable personalities truly acknowledge this with the seriousness that it deserves.