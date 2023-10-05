Preserving Media Freedom: SA’s defining battle in today’s turbulent times

By Feroza Petersen IN AN age where global powers vie for control of narratives, media freedom stands as a vital pillar of democracy and a testament to societal resilience.

South Africa, a nation caught in the intricate dance of international influence, finds itself at a critical juncture in the fight for media freedom. As foreign powers from the West and the Middle East engage in a struggle for supremacy within South Africa, the media landscape has transformed into a fierce battleground. On one side, media outlets such as News24, Daily Maverick, and amaBhungane, lock horns with Independent Media and the Sekunjalo Group, champions of an alternative narrative challenging the established order.

Recent headlines have been dominated by South Africa's five major banks' legal actions aimed at closing Independent Media's bank accounts. This move, ostensibly grounded in concerns about reputational risk, threatens to render Independent Media incapable of operating. It serves as a stark reminder of the formidable forces shaping the media landscape. However, media freedom is a narrative that transcends the struggle between the East and the West. It spans three decades of democracy, stretching back to the days of apartheid.

The shadowy web of manipulation, facilitated by foreign involvement, persists today. Investigative efforts have laid bare how funding from the United States infiltrated media outlets, compromising their independence, and distorting public discourse. The lines between media autonomy and external influence have blurred, as journalists transition into roles within government-sponsored entities, raising legitimate concerns about impartiality. Within this intricate web of influence, organisations funded by the CIA and US private foundations wield immense power, moulding narratives and suppressing dissent. Even seemingly independent entities are not immune to external control.

South African journalist Solani Ngobeni encapsulates the essence of journalism in these tumultuous times: “Journalism is about speaking truth to power and holding those in authority accountable. We must stand resolute against manipulation and external influence to ensure our media remains a beacon of truth for the nation.” Amid this backdrop, Independent Media and the Sekunjalo Group find themselves locked in an uphill battle, with major banks seeking to sever their financial lifelines.

This has triggered a wave of support from unions, underscoring the broader implications of this decision on the livelihoods of workers and their families. The Information Communication Technology Union (ICTU), Public Service and Commercial Union (PSCU), and the trade union federation, Cosatu, have all voiced concerns about this assault on media freedom. Their statements, echoed in media articles throughout August and September, emphasize the urgency of safeguarding the rights of Independent Media employees.

Yet, this is not solely a South African issue. Globally, the unilateral "unbanking" of clients by financial institutions raises alarms, revealing a clear abuse of power that erodes democratic values. The media's role as a guardian and a purveyor of truth is indispensable. It extends beyond Independent Media, encapsulating the defense of democracy, the protection of freedom of speech, and the preservation of the rights of every South African. Banks should not possess unchecked authority over individuals' lives. This moment necessitates collective action. South Africans must unite in demanding accountability, transparency, and fairness from financial institutions.

Banking should be recognized as a fundamental right, not a privilege to be arbitrarily revoked. Media freedom serves as the bedrock of democracy. As South Africans, it is our duty to rise and safeguard it – for our future, the future of our children, and the very essence of our nation. The time for action is now; let our collective outrage be our rallying cry. Together, we can reclaim our rights and reaffirm our identity as a united nation.