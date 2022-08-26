Pros and cons of TVET colleges and universities

Johannesburg - Kananelo Mofokeng from the Free State said she has completed her N1 and N2 National Certificates in Mechanical Engineering at Itemoheleng TVET College at Phuthaditjhaba. “Having completed the N1 and N2 certificates at Itemoheleng TVET College, I would love to go into mechanical engineering.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I think it’s important for us to do as much research as possible when it comes to studying further. “Not all of us are going to make it to university, and not all of us have to, in all honesty. “As long as we’re making a contribution to the economy where skills are needed that’s all that matters,” said the 22 year old.

Story continues below Advertisement

Another student Ketso Puso who studied Tourism Management at Central Johannesburg TVET College said, “It’s important for people to do their research. TVET college students are always underestimated by university students. “We do 1 year 6 months in class and 1 year 6 months practicals, which gives college students 1 year 6 months experience. When most companies hire employees, they want someone with experience - it doesn't matter whether the Diploma is from a College or University. They just want someone they can trust to do the job.” But what are the pros and cons of studying at a university compared to a TVET College?

Story continues below Advertisement

Lecturer, Robert Churcher taking President Cyril Ramaphosa, through the Ekurhuleni West TVET College, Germiston Campus in the artisan training workshops where demonstration of the practical training in Automotive Repair and maintenance as well as Fitting and Machinery was showcased. Director of the Centre for Psychological Services and Career Development, University of Johannesburg, Prof Alban Burke, said it is important to look at where the demand is for particular skills or qualifications. “Ask yourself what is better. Is it better to be employed or unemployed? There is a misconception that a university degree guarantees that you will be employed after graduation. The best question is really where are the demands for particular skills or qualifications? “Do some research and identify areas that are in high demand and look at which of these appeals to you as you would be more likely to be employed and consider careers or jobs in that area. Remember that your choice of a career precedes the choice of qualification. Look at what you want to do, then look at what qualifications you will need,” said Burke.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said it’s important to note that not all children are good academically. “TVET colleges are there to provide technical skills and this is not a new thing.” Prof Kobus Maree of the Department of Educational Psychology, University of Pretoria, said universities offer degrees, diplomas, and certificates. However, their training generally leads to degrees (up to doctoral level) being obtained. TVET colleges offer two types of programmes, namely National Certificate (Vocational) and National Accredited Technical Education Diploma (NATED) programmes. “Generally speaking, TVET colleges (and, to a large extent, universities of technology) are more work/career-oriented than universities. They strive to equip students with practical/ technical skills. The aim is to help students become employable (and, eventually, find employment in specific industries). Universities, in general, focus on theoretical education and training initially. However, many fields of study at universities, too, equip people with practical skills (e.g. teaching, psychology at master’s level especially), Information Technology, engineering, and medical fields,” he said.

University of Pretoria Hatfield campus. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) He said further studies, whether for a degree, diploma or certificate, are essential for having a successful career; they can open many doors to one’s career journey. “However, despite a hierarchical distinction between the three qualifications, each must be evaluated on merit. Of the three, a certificate course is generally the cheapest to apply for, and a graduate degree is the most expensive, however, not always. “To apply and study for specifically specified diplomas can cost more than applying and studying for some general degrees. Whatever you choose to study will be associated with particular career opportunities. It, therefore, requires proper research into specific disciplines and institutions to determine what would be suitable for you.”

Professor Salome Human-Vogel, of the University of Pretoria, said there is currently a high demand for placement at universities, hence many applicants look at the university as the one thing that will lead them to success. “Apart from the fact that there aren’t enough places for all students in South Africa, not everyone needs a university education to contribute to the economy of the country.” She said, the Department of Higher Education and Training releases an annual list of occupations that are high in demand, and one will see that that is where TVET colleges play a big role.

“We actually need to channel more people into TVET colleges. We need to enable learners earlier to access the right streams. The TVET college sector is one of the mechanisms the government is currently looking at to address the high unemployment rate in this country and the target is to have 10 000 artisans trained in the technical-vocational stream per year. This looks to help with the skills shortage in the country.” Students busy on their laptops. High school teacher at Almont High School in Soweto, Mahlake Reatse, said TVET colleges were conducive to learners who were academically challenged. “Not every mind absorbs through rote learning (which is what happens in most high schools).