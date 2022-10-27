R46 billion illegal industry crippling communities

Johannesburg - Extended blackouts, shops closed for days on end, and parents having to put burglar doors inside their kitchens, this has become life for many communities as a consequence of the R46 billion industry that is scrap metal dealing. Illegal scrap metal theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country. Copper, aluminium, nickel, stainless steel, and scrap iron have become the desired target of thieves looking to make quick cash.

It has become a serious concern for the police, businesses, public entities, rail road companies, and the community at large. The theft of scrap metal, including copper, has crippled power supplies, left trains unable to operate, and damaged public facilities in many parts of the country. The total cost of copper theft from agencies such as Transnet, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), and the electricity networks of Eskom and municipalities was an estimated R46.5 billion. One of the reasons for scrap metal theft is the rise in drug use and unemployment. The country’s unemployment rate is currently standing at 33.9%. The figure has also seen some people committing suicide and others turning to drugs and then crime to be able to buy drugs, which they were dependent on.

As a result, this has affected communities and left many families broken. Agnes Masopha said her family in Sebokeng, Zone 7, has become a target of the community because of her brother, Paseka, who is a drug addict. Cape Town’s railway lines have been riddled with cable theft and infrastructure problems, particularly the central line. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. “He doesn’t behave like a normal person. He is always looking for something that he can steal and buy nyaope (also known as wonga). Today, we don’t have spoons because of him. He sold everything that was made of stainless steel. He even sold forks." Masopha said Paseka completed matric in 2010 but turned to drugs after struggling to get a job.

“He started smoking between 2016-2017. The family was disappointed. This is painful because he is talented and can fix everything. But his problem is that he steals from his clients. Sometimes we are attacked by people looking for him, which puts our lives at risk," she said. Lerato Modise said her young brother faces a bleak future after he was arrested for breaking into houses and stealing from neighbours in Sebokeng Zone 10. “He started stealing from us, and he was stealing everything: clothes, shoes and spoons, and cups. He did that until he went to steal from our neighbours. He was also beaten by the community for stealing their goods. This year, he was arrested for stealing tools. This is bad because I know he is future-less, and I was hoping that he would change and become a better man,” said the 33-year-old.

The possible 20-year imprisonment and other stringent measures have not been enough to deter the theft of copper and other forms of metal. As a result, in August, the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition published draft policy proposals to address the widespread theft of copper cable and other forms of metal from public infrastructure that has crippled power stations. The new draft policy outlines the state's plans to combat the trade in stolen scrap metal, which, annually, has caused billions of rands in damage to the country's economy. The plan, which is a subject of public debate, includes a series of interventions to ratchet up pressure on criminals profiting from stolen metals, particularly copper cables. The key intervention in the first phase of the plan was a proposed six-month export prohibition on scrap and waste metal, including copper cables.