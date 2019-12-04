Radio veteran Oshebeng Alpheus Koonyaditse quits Motsweding FM









Picture: Oshebeng Alpheus Koonyaditse/Facebook Johannesburg - The veteran radio broadcaster Oshebeng Alpheus Koonyaditse presented his last sports show last Friday, before he decided to quit his job at the public broadcaster after almost 30 years spent in the media industry. He spent 21 of the 30 years at the SABC. Although Koonyaditse's freelance contract was set to end only in four months, he decided to call it quits this week. The veteran broadcaster has spent 19 years in current affairs at Motsweding FM. The celebrated presenter is currently completing his thesis in international relations and holds an MBA from the University of the North West. He is also a Fellow at the United States International Visitor Leadership Programme (Edward R. Murrow Programme for Journalists). “In life, you never say never. There is nothing that I know besides journalism. If granted another opportunity in the future, I will definitely consider it,” said Koonyaditse.

It is understood that Koonyaditse became frustrated at Motsweding FM when he was not offered a new contract earlier this year, and there was also believed to be unhappiness around the management at the radio station.

Another source claimed that Motsweding FM's station manager Katlego Mokhele, who was suspended on August 2019, was at the centre of veterans leaving the radio station. Mokhele was fired by the public broadcaster last Wednesday.

The SABC's acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said Koonyaditse resigned out of his own volition.