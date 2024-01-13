Ramaphosa supports employment of women and adults over 35

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC has taken a decision to prioritise the employment of young people and adults aged over 35. Ramaphosa said the country’s current laws were discriminatory towards adults over 35 as well as as people living with disabilities.

He said it was important for these laws to be amended as these groups felt sidelined by the laws which prioritised those below the age of 35 while having a negative effect on those older. “We as the ANC must make sure that those over 35 years and older are given opportunities. We must make sure that they have access to jobs and employment opportunities. “Over the years, the ANC has made efforts to open opportunities of employment. The ANC has also made efforts to ensure that our manifesto reflects this,” he said.

Ramaphosa, who addressed a capacity crowd at Mbombela Stadium, said the country’s youth should benefit from the country’s minerals. “Our country is blessed with mineral resources and the youth league has been saying to me that they are tired of exporting all our minerals. They told me that we must locally beneficiate our minerals and only export them as finished goods in order to re-industrialise our economy as the current situation does not benefit them. I agree and support the youth league,” he said. Delivering Sanco’s message of support to the president, chairperson Skhumbuzo Mpanza said red tape was the reason why millions of young people and those over 35 remained excluded from job opportunities.