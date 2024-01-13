Ramaphosa takes a jab at ‘counter-revolutionary opposition parties’

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a jab at counter revolutionary opposition political parties including Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party. Ramaphosa said it has become fashionable for people who were previously ANC members to branch out of the ANC to form their own parties that project themselves as more radical that the ANC when they are not.

Even though the ANC president did not single out one particular person or political party by name, Ramaphosa said the ANC is not scared of these anti-transformation forces adding that only the ANC has the capacity to lead. “We have seen agents who are opposed to the transformative agenda. These are the real snakes that want to bite the ANC. They are masquerading as agents of change while in fact they have a common cause with those opposed to transformation. Their agenda is to deprive the ANC from having state power and are opposed to transformation and the ANC’s democratic agenda,” he said. Ramaphosa said the ANC has in the last three decades transformed the country and provided free basic services to its citizens.

“The ANC is the only reasonable force that has a track record of uniting and working with various forces to advance the democratic agenda. Only the ANC is able to work with various sectors of society, including faith-based organisations, traditional leaders, unions, women and business to ensure social change. “We must now make sure that the onslaught against transformation must make us more deliberate in the renewal of the ANC. Those plotting against us must know that we are not scared of them,” he said. However, SACP secretary general Solly Mapaila called out former ANC president Jacob Zuma saying Zuma should have used internal ANC processes to voice his issues and not form a splinter party that has now divided the ANC.