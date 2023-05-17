Rebuilding a family legacy in construction

WHILE jobs such as teaching and nursing are filled mostly by women, the construction industry is another story. With women making up a very small percentage of women both as workers and in leadership positions, it remains a big concern that women still face too many barriers to getting jobs or being taken seriously as leaders in the building business.

At just 26, Mmathapelo Mojapelo has become proof that when presented with an opportunity to prove yourself, you don’t hold back. With a background in the communications industry, Mojapelo had to take the reins of her father and had to learn every aspect of the construction industry from the ground up to be able to be in the position where she is. She studied at Varsity College and completed her qualifications in Corporate Communications and Business Management in 2018. ‘’I worked in corporate communications for two years, where we were doing PR and media for corporate companies such as Discovery, Telkom and more,’’ she said. While working in corporate, the graduate's father roped her into Elmandi Road Maintenance, a construction company he owned, where the investors he was working with threw him off.

‘’The company was in absolute shambles, where it had only R25 000 (at the time) in its bank account, and it had to go into business rescue. To resuscitate it, he roped me in to help where I could, in terms of administration and what steps to take from there,’’ said Mojapelo. She's always known she wanted to be in a position to inspire many, and entrepreneurship allowed that. ‘’While I didn't have any expertise in construction, I knew I had the will to learn, so I took this as an opportunity to grow,’’ she added.