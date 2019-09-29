The GCRC recently hosted a community awareness meeting at Weilers Farm, an informal settlement in the south of Johannesburg. GCRC staff were joined by representatives from Home Affairs and the SA Social Security Agency.
Hundreds of community members, mostly young mothers and grandmothers, attended the meeting held at Weilers Farm clinic and shared their frustration at not being able to access social grants for their children and grandchildren who don’t have birth certificates.
GCRC social worker, Caroline Malindisa said lack of official documents hindered them from providing essential services to children, such as psychological help and advocacy work.
Malindisa said GCRC operated in informal settlements and peri-urban areas in Soweto, Diepsloot and Weilers Farm. She said they recorded 192 undocumented children from the areas in which they operate and explained that lack of documentation resulted in poverty.