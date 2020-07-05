Residents blame government as Covid-19 cases escalate in Soweto

Residents of Soweto are in total dismay at the rate of infections recorded in areas such as Dobsonville, Protea Glen and Doornkop sub-districts that collectively accounted for the second-highest Covid-19 numbers in the City of Joburg.

When Sunday Independent team visited various parts of Soweto including Molapo, Naledi, Mofolo, Dobsonville, Protea Glen and Doornkop sub-districts, we found children playing soccer, and in many instances there was zero social distancing.

We found Ayanda Sithole, Thapelo Mogale and Emmanuel Mabolane around a street corner and they expressed shock when told about the increasing number of infections in their areas and collectively called for more stringent measures to be put in place. They then blamed the government and accused it of failing South Africans.

“We all know how stubborn South Africans are and bending backwards to please the masses at the risk of many more deaths is detrimental to us. We care deeply about our health but with so much disregard for the rules, how will we survive?” asked Mogale.

Recent Covid-19 numbers in South Africa.

Sithole said the possibility of dying has come much closer to home, especially because it is now winter, adding that level 5 would be more practical.

“As you can see, I am wearing a mask because I want to protect myself as this virus seems to be more and more detrimental with each passing day. Why can’t the government take our lives seriously,” she asked.

At the Dobsonville Mall, Steve Kgame and Mohajane intersection, the streets were filled with street vendors and crowds of people moving around. Among the crowd we found Mfundo Silekwa who admitted that this type of behaviour was a “normal thing”, as Dobsonville dwellers did not take the restrictions too seriously even when the country was at level 5.