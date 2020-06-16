Resilience of Munsieville: From forced removal, to having a future

THE Munsieville issue in the mid-1980s stirred emotions in Krugersdorp. White Krugersdorp wanted Munsieville to be forcibly removed since it bordered on three white areas. The unrest and violence in this township often threatened to boil over into the white suburbs. Winnie Madikezela-Mandela made her famous speech in Munsieville: “Together, hand in hand with our match boxes, we will liberate this country.” This whipped up emotions. The white community began to arm themselves with guns, hunting rifles, revolvers, pistols - anything that could fire a bullet. For 80 years the 10000 inhabitants had been a thorn in the flesh of white Krugersdorp. The inhabitants had to move a few times, always further away, whenever there was need to extend the boundaries of the white suburbs.

However, while demanding Munsieville be moved once again, it had to be close enough to enable inhabitants to reach the workplaces of the whites.

Munsieville citizens did not form part of the constitutional dispensation of the white people. For decades the area had not been upgraded or developed because it was believed the inhabitants lived there on a temporary basis. They had to survive under the cloud of a forced removal.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, lived there as a young man and over a period of 10 years had watched the establishment and development of Dan Pienaarville: water reticulation, sewerage, electricity and storm water drainage.

During this time there was no development in Munsieville. Its residents accepted it good-naturedly. It was this kind of attitude that sparked the protests among the children, blaming their parents for their timid stance.

At the beginning of my parliamentary career, I pleaded for the removal of Munsieville. I believed a peaceful removal to an area with better living conditions in Kagiso, about 10km away, was possible. Like my predecessors in Parliament, I made representations to the authorities arguing that Munsieville blocked the development of affordable housing for the lower income white community.

Over the years I led many delegations to four ministers and two deputy ministers. Every year we returned with new promises, “In next year’s budget money will be made available.” That is how it continued year in, year out. The removal was important but not enough for money to be appropriated so the people of Munsieville could be moved to a better living environment.

When the policy of forced removals was abandoned by the NP government, moving Munsieville was not politically achievable. The morality of forced removals was not seriously debated in NP circles. Affordability and insurmountable political attainability caused the policy to collapse.

PW Botha intervened and directed that Munsieville not be removed. This was another nail in the apartheid coffin. I don’t think he considered the consequences nor trauma it caused residents.

Botha took this decision despite a petition by 12000 people from Krugersdorp and a unanimous resolution of the white town council asking him for its removal. In that resolution they demanded my resignation as I no longer supported removal.

When Botha took that decision, Daan Prinsloo (an official in his office) and I were present. We debated and concluded moving the people of Munsieville was not on.

Botha remarked, “Now we must help you sell this decision. The only way to do that is to stabilise the area and that can only be achieved if we develop the township.”

Activists give me credit that Munsieville was not removed whereas Botha never received the acknowledgement he deserved for this decision.

I realised the magnitude of this decision. In my mind’s eye I conjured up images of forced removals: policemen, trucks, sjamboks, broken furniture, protesters, and unfavourable media reports here and abroad. This scenario had been forestalled.

It was a long journey for me. I was proud I had been a part of the decision. I was inspired by Botha and ready to do battle with the right-wingers and 12000 who had signed that petition.

That was the beginning of a long, acrimonious political battle. It was the only issue that mattered in my constituency during the general election of May 6, 1987. My election platform was simple: “The non-removal of Munsieville was a reality - it was not going to change. A properly established and developed Munsieville was in the best interests of Krugersdorp.”

Dan Pienaarville and Munsieville represented two different worlds. One the privileges of the past; the other wanted to forget the past. One was afraid of the future; the other for the first time had a future.

This is an extract from the book Encountering Apartheid’s Ghosts - from Krugersdorp to Constitution Hill