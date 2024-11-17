Rethinking crime-fighting in Gauteng: A call for smart resource allocation

By Crezane Bosch MPL, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Community Safety Earlier this week, a group of community patrollers in Olievenhoutbosch reached out for support with reflector jackets.

Their request may seem modest, but it reflects a deeper crisis in our province’s fight against crime: a chronic lack of resources, poor planning, and missed opportunities for collaboration. Olievenhoutbosch is a community that was once among the top 30 crime hotspots in the country. It suffered daily murders and grappled with land invasions, illegal weapons, and rampant theft. The local police station, housed in a temporary structure that became permanent, was severely under-resourced, with only 30 detectives working out of a container in the backyard. The change came with a new station commander who prioritised discipline and community engagement, but leadership alone cannot solve Gauteng's systemic challenges. Our province is home to over 16 million people, with only 144 police stations to cover 524 wards. On average, each station must serve 110,000 residents.

Many stations lack basic resources, including sector vehicles or dedicated managers, making effective policing nearly impossible. The battle against crime depends on three critical factors: leadership, resources, and community partnerships. While strong leadership can guide the ship, it cannot sail without the wind of resources and the compass of community intelligence. Effective crime-fighting starts with robust data collection and analysis. Policy and decision-makers need to understand crime patterns and allocate resources strategically. This requires investment in integrated command centers that centralise data from police, informants, security companies, and other stakeholders. Real-time data allows authorities to respond to crime hotspots with immediacy and precision.

Yet, Gauteng lacks such an integrated system. Decisions are often based on incomplete or outdated information, leading to wasteful spending and missed opportunities. For example, there was a recent tender controversy in the Department of Community Safety’s annual report. A R9.7 million tender for 124 pistols later ballooned to 624 under public scrutiny. Even with economies of scale, experts suggest this amount could have secured nearly 964 pistols. The lack of transparency in procurement processes not only undermines public trust but also highlights the province's failure to address root causes effectively.

A Misguided Investment: While firearms are essential for specific security needs, the focus on pistols as a solution is myopic. Who will receive these weapons? Are the recipients properly trained and certified? More importantly, how will a few hundred pistols make a dent in crime across a sprawling province plagued by well-armed criminal networks? Without an integrated command center to direct resources based on live data, these pistols are unlikely to have a meaningful impact. Contrast this with an alternative approach. For the same R9.7 million, Gauteng could have procured 64 000 patroller kits, each including a reflector jacket, pepper spray, and a torch. This would equip approximately 120 patrollers per ward across the province, enhancing visibility and community presence. These patrollers, serving as the “eyes and ears” of the police, could gather intelligence, deter petty crime, and foster trust between residents and law enforcement.

Crime is not just a safety issue; it is an economic one. It disrupts businesses, deters investment, and forces residents to spend exorbitantly on private security. Even those in gated communities cannot escape its ripple effects. A more secure province would boost economic confidence, attract investors, and create jobs. Community-based solutions, such as patroller programmes, are cost-effective and inclusive. They empower residents to take ownership of their neighbourhoods while supplementing the stretched resources of the police. These programmes also build trust; an intangible but vital component in the fight against crime. Gauteng faces a stark choice whether to continue down the path of ineffective spending and fragmented efforts or adopt a data-driven, community-centred approach to crime prevention. We cannot afford to squander resources on piecemeal solutions that fail to address the underlying issues.

An integrated command center, transparent procurement processes, and strategic resource allocation are not luxuries—they are necessities. Every rand spent must be evaluated not just for its immediate impact but for its long-term contribution to safety and community trust. Crime is not a government problem; it is a societal one. Residents must raise their voices and demand accountability from leaders, while also stepping up to support community initiatives. It is time to reimagine our approach to public safety and invest in solutions that reflect the needs of our communities. Gauteng does not have to surrender to crime. With bold leadership, smarter investments, and stronger community partnerships, we can reclaim our streets and create a province where everyone feels safe. The choice is ours.