Webfleet Telematics Johannesburg - The festive season is a jolly period. It’s a time when thousands of South Africans take to the roads from their places of work to go home or on holiday.

However, the period also comes with sudden rushes to the head where people forget that tomorrow is another day and some families are left grieving. South Africa has one of the highest road fatality rates in the world, largely due to a culture of lawlessness, both from civilians and law enforcement. Justin Manson, sales director at Webfleet Telematics, looked at what traffic officials can do to reduce road accidents and save lives. With an estimated 800 000 road crashes on South Africa’s roads every year, road users have emerged as the leading cause of accidents, according to the recently published inaugural Webfleet Road Safety Report. The report covered 14 000 commercial vehicles representing various companies across South Africa. It recorded 1 253 collisions, with the highest cause being other road users, followed by distracted driving, driver fatigue, speeding, reckless driving, poor road conditions, drunk driving, and pedestrians. All but one of these factors relate to human behaviour. This means that South African motorists and even pedestrians have collectively developed bad habits that consistently result in harm to themselves and others.

Drunk driving, speeding, ignoring signs, stopping beyond solid lines, driving into oncoming traffic, and a host of other minor and major infractions are some of the things one can expect to see on South African roads every day. Sometimes, offenders are so brazen they will violate clearly defined road statutes and regulations in front of road traffic law enforcement officers. They do this knowing that officers are more likely than not to ignore their conduct, and in the rare case that someone is caught, the implied offer of leniency in exchange for a bribe can be expected. The culture of lawlessness was most succinctly encapsulated when in early November 2022 a crowd of driving school owners and instructors descended on the Mbombela Local Municipality offices in Mpumalanga. Their grievance? Traffic officials were planning to increase their bribery fee from R1 700 to R2 000 a student.

While the entrenchment of corruption to this degree, where it is almost legalised, is worrying from a governance and ethics perspective, the most harmful aspect of it in the road transport sector is the risk to human life. Human nature dictates that despite all rules people will seek the easiest way and do just as much as they can get away with, especially when they see others doing the same. That could mean driving on the shoulder to get around traffic during rush hour, speeding through a residential area, or skipping a red traffic light. Individually this might be harmless, but when enough people are breaking the law, we have a recipe for all sorts of unwanted outcomes. Granted, not everyone is taking liberties, but even if a small percentage of people do so, the roads can turn to chaos. “Corruption aside, traffic authorities need to reassess their resourcing, training, and performance metrics if they hope to start making a difference. From a resourcing perspective, putting the right people in the right places with the right tactics is essential. Budget allowing, more digital assets and a higher human presence will ensure that road users are more closely monitored and when violating, fairly and consistently prosecuted,” Manson said.

