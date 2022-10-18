Road to Afrochella kicks off in South Africa this month

Johannesburg - Culture Management Group (CMG), a leading African media management company, has announced the launch of its “Road to Afrochella” experiential pop-up activation to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa later this month in order to introduce and highlight Afrochella to the sub-Saharan market. As we get closer to “Detty December” in Ghana, the “Road to Afrochella” series will make a stop in South Africa’s entertainment capital on Sunday, 30th October at the premium Altitude Beach venue. The first-of-its-kind one-day event will be the ultimate destination for luxury and exclusivity in the heart of Johannesburg’s buzzing city.

“Afrochella has always been more than just a festival in Ghana and because of that, we’re so excited to bring our “Road to Afrochella” series to South Africa! Through this pop-up event, we have the opportunity to bring our platform to other regions across Africa, help elevate their home-grown talent and design a unique cultural experience that merges the exciting worlds of fashion, art, music and food together,” stated chief executive and co-founder of Afrochella, Abdul Karim Abdullah. Celebrating Africa’s diverse culture and vibrant work showcased by the continent’s many emerging creatives, artists, and entrepreneurs. This year, Afrochella’s theme is “AfroFuturism”, a term created to reflect on the past, explore the future and create a progressive path for the present African diaspora. During this years event Afrochella will bring “AfroFuturism” to life through music, fashion and art. To bring “AfroFuturism” to life, the “Road to Afrochella” will have a killer musical line-up featuring some of the hottest African Afrobeats and amapiano artists, Focalistic, Stonebwoy, The Masked DJ and Gyakie.