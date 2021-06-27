’Rogue’ car dealership in hot water after faking signature and blaming clients

VW customers in Gauteng have been left fuming following extensive damage done to their vehicles by one of the dealers. At least two customers have told the Sunday Independent how they took their cars to Strijdom Park Volkswagen for repairs but returned with an undrivable car.

Instead of accepting fault and fixing the vehicles, the dealership has allegedly done everything possible to blame the clients. In one instance, they allegedly faked a client’s signature. Shawn Dziire and Nkosi Dube said they have been at loggerheads with the dealership’s management for years, with VW South Africa allegedly refusing to get involved or resolve the matters. Dziire claims that in 2016, he took his vehicle, a VW Golf R, to the dealership for a service and to check an intermediate fault, but the car returned with more damage and costs that he ended up having to cover from his pocket.

“They said they would have to test drive the car to discover what the fault was. They said they couldn’t find the problem for two days, but on the third day I received a call informing me of an engine failure," he said. Dziire questioned how an intermediate fault could cause an engine failure unless the vehicle was abused when they test-drove it. “They tried to blame me. One technician, however, told me the person test-driving it did not respect it. The technician who then tried to fix it damaged it even more. They then shipped my car off to a third party without my consent,” Dziire said.

Dziire, a mechanic, said he told the dealership that the damage warranted an engine replacement, but the dealership is said to have tried to fix the engine instead of replacing it. “I spoke to an engineer at the dealership who told me the engine was not fixable, and they opted to do a temporary job so that the car can break down again when it’s in my possession. True to that, within two weeks, the car broke down again. I went to the dealer principal, Andre Grobler, but there was no assistance; instead, the matter became a racial issue,” said Dziire. He maintained that to this day, the dealership had failed to fix his car or refund him the money he used to fix it privately. He said he spent close to R350000 fixing the problems created by the dealership.

Dube said he took his car to the dealership for service in May 2019 with an engine warning light and asked them to look into the issue. He said the car was driving fine when he took it in. “I told them when I dropped it off that they must check that warning light. I got a call in the afternoon from a service adviser saying the service is done. “However, to know the cause of the warning light, they’ll have to strip the engine, and it will cost R3500. I gave them the go-ahead to strip and check the problem,” he said.

The next day, Dube said he received a call from the service adviser telling him that they had checked it and the engine needed to be redone, and the cost would be R58000. “I told her I don’t have that kind of money, she must put the engine back the way it was and I’ll come to pick my car up once they are done. She said okay. The following day, she called telling me that some parts cannot be reused after stripping the engine, they need to be changed. “I told her she didn’t tell me that before I gave her the go-ahead to strip; she should have given me a quote for those parts before stripping,” he said.

Dube said he later got a call informing him that the car was ready for pick-up. But what he found was not something acceptable. “I got there, the car was bad. I tried to drive it, but it couldn’t. I had to drive it back to the garage for them to fix it to the condition it was when I brought it in. That, however, never happened. Ever since that day, it’s been never-ending problems until today,” he said. Dube said that in a bid to cover their tracks, the dealership allegedly created a fake job card saying they had informed him of the possibility of damages and gave consent. His signature was allegedly forged on the document which the Sunday Independent has seen.

The invoice was written: “Epc light resolved – was due to misfire. The vehicle is unsafe to drive or use, major repairs needed at the engine. Customer taking the vehicle at own risk.” “They created that fraudulent document after I told them they broke my car and they need to fix it. They drafted this saying that they told me about it ... note the fraudulent signature," he said. Attempts to get a comment from the dealership were fruitless. Grobler failed to respond to questions sent to him via email and WhatsApp two weeks ago.

The same questions were also forwarded to VW South Africa for comment. Spokesperson Andile Dlamini said VWSA-approved dealers are separate entities that operate independently of VWSA, except to the extent that they are authorised to carry out work in VWSA’s warranty service or maintenance plan. “As Mr Dziire and Mr Dube’s matters fell outside of this scope, Volkswagen accordingly referred their requests to Strijdom Park Volkswagen’s management for further handling. “We trust that this clarifies our position, and thank you for affording us an opportunity to comment,” said Dlamini. The pair this week said they still had not heard from the dealership or VWSA regarding what should be the way forward with their matters. Dziire said he was considering going to court to recoup the money he has spent so far.