RoomKing: The Launch of a powerful platform for the people

AS with all marketing projects, DMN Creative’s innovative and creative thinking, as well as their hard work and dedication, ensure they strive for excellence. DMN Creative implements marketing strategies through careful partnerships and collaborations. With the launch of RoomKing, DMN Creatives has designed, built and implemented a technology platform that effectively connects the brand to its desired target market.

RoomKing is intended to be a platform for the people. It solidifies the oneness and support within South Africa’s townships through a platform that is safe and secure for tenants and landlords to connect. DMN Creative's dedication to the successful launch of this project has imparted their continued drive and objective to use the power of technology to deliver marketing solutions across the digital world. With an understanding of South Africa's rental room market, the founder of RoomKing, Modicai Mnculwane, saw a lack of secure, dependable communication between landlords and tenants. Picture: Supplied Monique Liebisch, co-founder and director of DMN Creative, explained that their creative team has worked tirelessly to ensure that RoomKing provides an intuitive and visually captivating experience for both landlords and tenants.

"By integrating innovative design elements and user-friendly features, we have fostered an inclusive platform that streamlines the rental process while putting the needs of our users at the forefront," said Liebisch. Through Mculwane's ambition and vision to uplift, empower and close the gap between tenants and landlords in South Africa's townships. RoomKing has revolutionised the room rental market by formalising and placing professionalism in the backroom business.