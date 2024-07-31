SA billionaire Dr Iqbal Survé strongly supports the modelling environment in Singapore

SOUTH African billionaire, businessman, and ardent philanthropist Dr Iqbal Survé, has suggested that the country needs to look to the development approaches of the Republic of Singapore and the People’s Republic of China as a means to elevate the country to a middle-income status in the next two decades. Drawing from his extensive expertise and numerous visits to China, Survé, who is also the chairperson of Independent Media in which his Sekunjalo conglomerate has an interest, highlighted the groundbreaking potential of these models during an interview with the Sunday Independent this week.

He said this shed light on several crucial policies that South Africa would have to consider consider implementing in order to replicate the remarkable success seen in Singapore and China. In a comprehensive and candid interview, Survé, former BRICS chair and a prominent supporter of the Belt and Road Initiative, passionately argued that South Africa should adopt the development models of Singapore and China to lift itself to middle-income status within the next 20 years. Drawing from his extensive travels and observations, Survé outlined a detailed blueprint for national transformation. “Having visited China over 20 times, I’ve witnessed firsthand the remarkable progress these countries have made. Their success is not a matter of chance but the result of deliberate and strategic policy choices that South Africa can learn from,” he said.

One of the cornerstones of Survé’s model is the establishment of a professional public service. “To implement effective government policies, we need a dedicated, skilled, and efficient public service. This is non-negotiable,” he emphasised. In both Singapore and China, a well-trained public service has been pivotal in executing government initiatives and ensuring sustainable development. Survé highlighted the critical importance of combating corruption, noting: “Corruption is a cancer that erodes public trust and hampers economic progress. Both Singapore and China have demonstrated that a zero-tolerance approach to corruption is essential for a nation’s development.”

By adopting stringent anti-corruption measures, South Africa can enhance governance and build a more transparent and accountable public sector. “Strategic planning is at the heart of any successful development model,” Survé asserted. He advocated for the South African government to adopt a five-year planning approach, similar to that used by China. “A five-year plan allows for clear, long-term objectives and systematic progress tracking. It provides a roadmap for development and ensures that all sectors of society are working towards common goals,” he said.

Survé stressed the necessity of focusing on human capital development. “To participate in the modern economy, our population needs to be skilled in technology, finance, and production. By investing in education and vocational training, we can equip our people with the skills they need to thrive,” he said. Enhancing the skill set of the workforce is crucial for driving innovation and economic growth. According to Survé, the combined effect of these policies in China and Singapore has been the complete eradication of poverty. “These nations have shown that with the right policies, poverty can be eliminated. The increase in GDP per capita and overall national prosperity are direct results of their strategic approaches,” he noted.

Affordable housing is another critical aspect of Survé’s proposed model. “Both China and Singapore have made significant strides in providing affordable housing for their populations. This ensures that economic growth benefits all segments of society and fosters social stability,” he said. Survé also highlighted the pivotal role of the private sector in driving economic success. “The private sector is the engine of growth in both China and Singapore. By creating an enabling environment for businesses, fostering innovation, and encouraging entrepreneurship, we can spur economic development and create jobs,” he said. Survé's vision for the country is clear and compelling. By emulating the successful models of Singapore and China, he believes South Africa can achieve substantial economic and social advancements, transforming the nation into a thriving middle-income country. “We have the potential to become a prosperous nation. What we need is the political will and strategic foresight to make it happen,” he said.