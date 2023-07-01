SA Breweries initiative shortlisted for prestigious international award

SA Breweries’ Castle Lager Bread of the Nation has been shortlisted for the 2023 Dan Wieden Titanium Lion Cannes Awards category. The campaign is the only African initiative that the panel of adjudicators shortlisted Now, in their 70th year, the Cannes Lions Awards celebrate and honour the creativity and inventiveness of ad agencies from all around the world.

The campaign, carried out under the Castle Lager brand, represents a ground-breaking approach to sustainability and community development through the repurposing of brewing by-products into highly nutritious bread. it was born out of South African Breweries’ Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programme launched last year, to minimise the impact of the company’s operations on the environment, and to achieve zero wastage. The Bread of the Nation initiative produced approximately 30,000 loaves of bread through the use of locally grown grains, making it an economically and socially sustainable venture. The Health Food Company, a bakery contracted by Castle Lager, was responsible for producing the nutritious bread for distribution to the communities in which SAB operates. Vaughan Croeser, Vice President Marketing at SAB, said being shortlisted for the much-sought after award vindicated the value inherent in this initiative.

“We are delighted that we were shortlisted for this prestigious international accolade. The Bread of the Nation campaign eloquently gives expression to our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programme, which governs how we are working to fulfil our vision of creating a future with more cheers by integrating sustainability, responsibility and purpose into our business strategy and actions. “Our commitment to improve the communities we are a part of remains unwavering. We are proud to lead the way to that future and to be a next-generation business today. This accolade assures us that we are on the right path and emboldens us to work harder with a renewed determination to create a future with more cheers through greater shared prosperity,” said Croeser. The winner was announced on Friday, at the Palace of Festivals and Congresses of Cannes in Cannes, France.